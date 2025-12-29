Three suspects linked to gang-related shootings were arrested in Cape Town over the weekend

The three suspects were linked to a spate of gang-related shootings, murders and attempted murders in Cape Town

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety acting MEC Tertuis Simmers has welcomed the arrest

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety acting MEC Tertuis Simmers has welcomed the arrest of three suspects linked to a spate of gang-related shootings, murders and attempted murders in Cape Town.

Anti-Gang Unit detectives arrested the suspects over the weekend in Manenberg, Athlone and Mitchells Plain. The arrests follow several violent incidents, including a fatal shooting outside the Athlone Magistrates Court in December 2025. A second man was also shot and wounded shortly afterwards in nearby Kewtown.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain and Athlone magistrates’ courts on Monday, 29 December 2025. Simmers said the arrests were an important step. He stressed that police investigations and prosecutions must be handled swiftly and thoroughly to secure convictions and ensure those responsible face long prison sentences.

Shootings on the Cape Flats

Gun violence continues to cause havoc in Cape Town. This comes after three people were shot and killed in three separate shooting incidents. The South African Police Service confirmed that three people have been killed and one injured in three separate shooting incidents in Kraaifontein, Cape Town. Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that the incidents occurred in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 14 September. Potelwa stated that police crime scene experts are still on the scene.

The Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia, has called for an end to the conflict between gangsters in the Western Cape. He spoke during the 27th Interpol African regional conference in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 27 August. Cachalia also said that he would engage with religious leaders who have taken the initiative to reach out to them.

A toddler was shot and killed in the Cape Flats. The incident happened in Bontheuwel. Two armed men entered a home and shot the woman and her child. The woman used the child as a shield, and the child died from his injuries in the hospital. The mother and the gunmen are believed to be members of rival gangs that have been warring in the same section for years.

79 Children killed in Cape Flats between September and November 2024

In a related article, Briefly News also reported that 79 children were killed in the Cape Flats from 1 September to 20 November 2024. A 14-year-old child, Jahmiel Van Reenen, was one of the victims of a shooting in the area.

The Western Cape Provincial Government said that the children were either shot and killed or stabbed.

