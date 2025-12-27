Three people were killed, and one was wounded in a Nyanga shooting linked to witness intimidation

Investigations are ongoing with detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit

Three victims, believed to be between 25 and 40 years old, died at the scene

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Police are probing a deadly shooting in Nyanga. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Nyanga, Western Cape, in which three people were killed, and a fourth was wounded.

Three people were killed

The incident took place at the Ofcon Hostel, where two unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire. Three victims, believed to be between 25 and 40 years old, died at the scene, while another person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury.

According to police, early indications point to the attack possibly being linked to an attempt to silence a witness. The case is being handled by detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, who are following up on all available leads as investigations continue.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may be linked to an attempt to eliminate a witness. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

Other shootings in SA

Three people were killed in two separate shootings in the province in less than 24 hours. One of the shootings occurred in Umlazi on Monday night, 20 October 2025, while the other occurred on Tuesday morning, 21 October 2025, in Durban. One person was also hospitalised following the shootings. In the first shooting, two wanted suspects were killed in a shootout with police in Umlazi.

A manhunt is underway following a mass shooting at a Bekkersdal tavern on the West Rand that claimed nine lives and left 10 others injured early on Sunday, 21 December 2025. Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the shooting occurred at KwaNoxolo Tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal shortly before 1 am on Sunday, 21 December 2025. She said Gauteng’s serious and violent crime investigators, together with the crime detection tracing unit, have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the deadly attack.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have identified the suspects behind the deadly mass shooting in Saulsville near Atteridgeville in the City of Tshwane. A total of 12 people were killed in the mass shooting, which happened at an illegal tavern inside a hostel on 6 December 2025. 13 people were injured and rushed to the hospital after three armed men stormed the illegal tavern at approximately 4 am and opened fire indiscriminately.

Five people have been shot and killed in a tavern shooting in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit. Six others sustained injuries. Gunmen allegedly opened fire at the tavern in Dunusa, Extension 10, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 5 October 2025. Police have opened an investigation into the incident for murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

Two teenagers killed in mass shooting in Westbury

Briefly News reported that two teenagers were killed following a mass shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg.

The youngsters were among a group that was targeted in the shooting in the area on 21 October 2025. Five others were injured in the shooting, with one of the victims said to be in critical condition in the hospital.

Source: Briefly News