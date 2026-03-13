Minister Confirms Matlala's Transfer Followed Correctional Procedures Amid Cellphone Controversy
- Minister Groenewald confirmed that Cat Matlala's transfer complied with correctional procedures
- Matlala challenged the relocation at the Johannesburg High Court, citing difficulties in lawyer consultations
- The department stated that it prioritises inmate safety and order and adheres to the Correctional Services Act guidelines
Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.
KWAZULU-NATAL - Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald stated that the transfer of businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre to the eBongweni Supermax Correctional Centre complied with departmental procedures and did not violate any rules.
Matlala had a prohibited cellphone
Groenewald was responding to parliamentary questions from Glen Taaibosch of the MK Party about the decision to move Matlala three months ago. The minister said correctional facilities routinely conduct security threat and risk assessments to detect potential dangers and determine measures needed to manage them. He said Matlala had been held at the remand detention section of the Pretoria facility before officials discovered he was in possession of a prohibited cellphone.
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Groenewald said the contraband discovery resulted in Matlala being moved to the C-Max section and later transferred to the Kokstad prison on 21 December 2025. The businessman subsequently approached the Johannesburg High Court seeking relief, arguing that the relocation created difficulties for consultations with his lawyers. Groenewald said the department did not open an investigation into the transfer because officials found no breach of Standard Operating Procedures and no infringement of constitutional rights.
Safety of people in custody
He said the department applied the framework contained in the 2014 White Paper on Remand Detention Management, which promotes safe and secure detention conditions. He added that although rights may be limited under the Constitution, the state remains responsible for ensuring the safety of people in custody.
Citing the Correctional Services Act, Groenewald said the department must take necessary steps to guarantee the safe custody of inmates and maintain order in correctional centres. He added that the National Commissioner may separate detainees when their association could threaten safety or interfere with the administration of justice.
Other stories about Cat Matlala
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s lawyer has accused the state of delaying the matter, as the attempted murder accused’s pre-trial hearing was postponed once again. The controversial businessman is charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.
The Department of Correctional Services has not disclosed the reasons behind the transfer of attempted murder accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to South Africa’s most secure prison. Although Matlala has been publicly accused of being linked to a criminal cartel operating at the highest levels of government, he has not been convicted of any offence.
The CEO of the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), Mpumi Mpofu, denied that suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala had plans to establish a terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport.
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Source: Briefly News
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za