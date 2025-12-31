The Department of Correctional Services has not disclosed the reasons behind the transfer of Cat Matlala

Matlala was transferred to South Africa's only super maximum-security prison on Tuesday, 30 December 2025

Social media users question Matlala's transfer amid ongoing criminal trials and corruption concerns

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The Correctional Services Department remains mum over what triggered the transfer. Image: TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Department of Correctional Services has not disclosed the reasons behind the transfer of attempted murder accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to South Africa’s most secure prison.

Super maximum-security prison

On Tuesday, 30 December 2025, the department confirmed that Matlala was moved from C-Max at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria to eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal. eBongweni is the country’s only super maximum-security prison and accommodates inmates considered to pose the highest security risks.

Opened in 2002, the facility has previously held some of South Africa’s most notorious inmates, including prison escapees Ananias Mathe and Sibusiso Mzimela, as well as the Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir, who was transferred there after an alleged escape plan was thwarted. The prison also houses serial killers such as Thozamile Taki, known as the “sugarcane killer,” who is serving 13 life sentences. A 2021 report by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services described conditions at eBongweni as amounting to torture, citing prolonged solitary confinement for up to 23 hours a day.

Matlala not convicted of any offence

Although Matlala has been publicly accused of being linked to a criminal cartel operating at the highest levels of government, he has not been convicted of any offence. His only publicly known prison-related transgression is the alleged possession of a cellphone in his cell at Kgosi Mampuru prison in July 2025.

According to EWN, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said transfers between correctional facilities form part of standard operational procedures and do not affect an inmate’s legal rights or access to services. Matlala is scheduled to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on 29 January 2026, when his criminal trial is expected to begin. He faces 11 charges, including attempted murder.

Matlala had been moved from the C-max Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria to the eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their thoughts on Cat Matlala's transfer.

@mmlets said:

"My question is, what did he do to be sent there?"

@Real_Precious_M said:

"He has already lost weight, now he will be unrecognisable and probably thin. Crime doesn’t pay, guys."

@MeliM1616 said:

"I’m not a fan of Cat Matlala, but was he suddenly moved after appearing in the Ad hoc committee and revealing information about Bheki Cele, General Mkhwani and others, including metro police tenders. Is he not charged with attempted murder of 1 individual?"

@llee_maile said:

"I have no trust in all our systems. Ndamase managed to organise a mass murder of 18 people while doing time there at Bhongweni. I can not imagine Cat living like a typical prisoner when he has so much money and connections. Corruption is alive and well."

@MafokwaneE said:

"You might be surprised to find out he is well looked after and enjoying his stay."

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala facing Menlyn eviction lawsuit for outstanding rent

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who was arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, is facing more legal troubles.

His landlord in Tshwane, from whom he rented office space in Menlyn, is suing him for not paying his rent.

Source: Briefly News