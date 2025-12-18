Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala’s legal troubles have deepened after he reportedly parted ways with his second legal team

The alleged crime boss is accused of ordering a hit on his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, and remains detained at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre

His case has been transferred to the Johannesburg High Court and is set to begin on 29 January 2026

Vusimuzi Matlala's legal woes continue. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s legal troubles continue to mount after reports emerged that he has parted ways with his second legal team. The alleged crime boss, who is currently being held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, is facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly trying to have his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, killed.

According to an eNCA report, Matlala’s newly appointed legal representatives have pledged to address growing concerns surrounding his business interests, which have come under intense media scrutiny.

This development follows the withdrawal of his previous lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, who stepped down from the case in November for undisclosed reasons.

Matlala’s case has since been transferred to the Johannesburg High Court, where proceedings are expected to commence on 29 January 2026.

Why is Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala in custody?

Matlala is facing charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly ordering a hit on his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. He remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre while the case unfolds.

Matlala has also appeared prominently at the Madlanga Commission, where he testified about his relationships with senior police officials, including Senzo Mchunu and former police minister Bheki Cele. On 30 October 2025, the commission heard testimony detailing how much Matlala allegedly paid for Thobejane to be killed.

Witness C told the commission that Matlala ordered the hit and paid R150,000, Witness C testified to the commission that Matlala ordered the hit and paid R150,000, which was allegedly transferred in two instalments into a business account belonging to Nthabiseng Nzama. The witness further linked Matlala to the disappearance of Jerry Boshoga, a case that has drawn significant public attention.

Vusimuzi Matlala stands accused of ordering a hit on ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane. Image: @BrieflyZA/X

Source: Getty Images

Tebogo Thobejane details why Matlala allegedly wanted her dead

Actress and businesswoman Tebogo Thobejane has since spoken publicly about her relationship with Matlala and why she believes he and his wife wanted her dead. According to Sunday World, Thobejane submitted a detailed witness statement in which she implicated Matlala in the assassination of former Gauteng health department chief financial officer Babita Deokaran, as well as the killing of a lawyer who allegedly reported him to SARS over tax-related matters.

In a statement signed in February, Thobejane said Matlala had previously discussed violent acts with her and that she now lives in constant fear for her life.

Other articles on Vusimuzi Cat Matlala

Previously, Briefly News reported that beyond his criminal case, Matlala has also faced mounting financial difficulties. Briefly previously reported that he was being sued for outstanding rent on office space in Menlyn, Tshwane. His landlord, Menlyn Maine Towers, filed a lawsuit in the Gauteng High Court after Matlala allegedly fell behind on payments from June 2024, owing R258,890 in unpaid rent.

In other previous reports, Briefly reported that following the filing of court papers, the High Court ruled on 10 December 2025 that Menlyn Maine Towers was entitled to evict Matlala’s company, Medicare24, for non-payment of rent. The ruling further granted the landlord rights to the company’s immovable property and ordered payment of the outstanding debt. The court heard that the premises had not been vacated by November 2025, despite the lease having been cancelled earlier in the year following Matlala’s arrest in May.

Despite his alleged financial and legal woes, Matlala continues to present a lavish public image. He has frequently appeared in court dressed head to toe in designer clothing, openly flaunting his wealth.One notable appearance was at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court on 8 September 2025, where he wore a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, paired with a Rolex watch. Social media users pointed out that the jacket alone was valued at approximately R80,000, with matching trousers costing R20,000. The Rolex watch was estimated at R290,000, bringing the total value of the outfit to just under R400,000.During one of his bail applications, Matlala further declared that he owned properties valued at approximately R8 million.

Source: Briefly News