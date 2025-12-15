The wife of Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, shared details about the slain private security official's memorial service

Marius, who lived in Brakpan, was reportedly ambushed and shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries

During the Commission, he testified that suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi ordered him to dump a body

Leanne van der Merwe, the wife of Marius van der Merwe (also known as Witness D), who was fatally shot after testifying about suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, shared details about her late husband's memorial service.

The heartbroken widow posted the information on her TikTok account on 10 December, 2025. She shared that the memorial service will take place on Wednesday, 17 December, 2025 at 2pm at Medley House in Brakpan (9 Lark Street, Anzac).

In the caption of her post, Leanne wrote:

"No wife should have to prepare for her husband's funeral, pick out his coffin, and decide what flowers should be used. Ek is so lief vir jou, babe. I don't know how to get through this. How do I go forward without you next to me? I love you."

On the evening of Friday, 5 December, 2025, Marius, nicknamed Vlam, was reportedly driving home in his white Toyota double-cab bakkie with Leanne and his two younger children when he was ambushed in Brenthurst, Brakpan.

The private security official appeared before the Madlanga Commission on 18 and 19 November, 2025. One of his testimonies that the Commission had heard was that Julius instructed him to get rid of the body of a man who reportedly died under mysterious circumstances.

