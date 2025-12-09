Marius van der Merwe’s sister, Natasha, opened up on her brother's death and his cautious approach in recent months

Van der Merwe gave testimony anonymously before the Madlanga Commission under the pseudonym Witness D

The security industry member's sister admitted that he kept many secrets in order to protect his family from harm

GAUTENG – Marius van der Merwe’s family only truly realised how much danger he was in after he was murdered.

Van der Merwe was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025. His death came less than a month after he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The security industry expert, who gave testimony anonymously under the pseudonym Witness D, testified about suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

He testified that Commissioner Mkhwanazi ordered him to dump the body of a robbery suspect who was killed in mysterious circumstances while in the company of EMPD officers.

Van der Merwe’s sister opens up on his murder

Speaking to eNCA about her brother’s murder, Natasha Van der Merwe said that her brother lived in fear for months and even warned them that he was being followed, particularly after he was involved in sensitive testimony for the Madlanga Commission.

She added that he kept a lot of information from his family to protect them and only admitted that he was being followed when questioned as to why he did not visit their mother, who suffered a stroke.

He also told her a few days before he testified at the Madlanga Commission that he was a witness.

“We didn't ask questions. We knew what kind of work he did. He was secretive about his work," Natasha said.

She added that he also insisted that they communicate only on a secure personal line, because he was certain that his work phone had been tampered with.

Family didn’t realise how much danger van der Merwe was in

Natasha also admitted that they didn’t realise just how much danger he was in until he was gunned down outside his home.

“I didn’t know the severity of the case until my brother got killed,” she said.

She explained that the situation only hit home when they went to his home on Saturday after his death and switched on the television, and saw all the news pieces about his murder.

