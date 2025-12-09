A young widow’s emotional tribute online revealed the pain of losing her husband to a brutal shooting linked to illegal mining activity

His past testimony at the Madlanga Commission and refusal to enter witness protection raised questions about the dangers he faced

The post went viral because people related to the raw grief and the broader fight against crime affecting families across the country

A powerful online tribute left South Africans stunned, revealing a tragedy with deeper layers than what appears in the first heartbreaking images.

The picture on the left showed Marius with his wife, Leanne. Image: @_lea_gray_ollie

Source: TikTok

On 8 December 2025, TikTok user @_lea_gray_ollie posted emotional pictures mourning her late husband, Marius van der Merwe, following his fatal shooting outside their home on the East Rand. She shared the difficulty of facing life without him, explaining how she can’t imagine living without hearing his voice, his affection, or even his everyday habits as a husband. Van der Merwe was killed when unknown gunmen opened fire with an AK-47 as he stepped out of his car to open the gate on Friday, 5 December, and the attack happened in full view of his family. He ran a security company and had been involved in the fight against illegal miners, known as zama zamas, a possible motive linked to his murder. The pictures described her heartbreak and fear about moving forward without him.

Van der Merwe’s death has drawn attention to his work before the shooting, as he testified anonymously as ‘Witness D’ at the Madlanga Commission into criminal infiltration in law enforcement and political networks. His testimony implicated suspended EMPD deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi, alleging involvement in covering up a murder scene, strengthening claims made by retired deputy chief Revo Spies. Earlier this year, he filed an attempted-murder case after what appeared to be another hit, and later turned down an offer to enter witness protection. His background, the possible motive of illegal mining operations, and the fact that he was shot at home make the story feel even heavier for people following it online.

Tragic killing sparks public emotion

The mourning post by user @_lea_gray_ollie quickly spread online as people shared the loss and tried to understand the bigger story behind his death, especially because it connects to the dangers of tackling crime linked to zama zamas. It also tapped into the emotional side of grief that people relate to, because many South Africans have faced sudden loss, often involving violent crime that leaves families trying to rebuild.

Comments carried shock, sympathy, and frustration about the situation, with many saying the post made the tragedy feel personal and not just another headline. People expressed a desire for justice and hoped that the authorities would thoroughly investigate the case and protect whistleblowers who risk their lives to speak out. The emotional tone of the video left people feeling protective of the family, while others reflected on how violent crime continues to change families in South Africa.

The picture of the Van De Merwe family posing for the camera. Image: @_lea_gray_ollie

Source: TikTok

Public reacts to heartbreaking tribute

Thatot wrote:

“I am so sorry for your loss, Leanne. Maybe the Lord strengthen, cover you and your family with peace and his mercy. Your hubby died a better man, unlike the cowards who ended his life. Their time is coming, it may not be now, but it is definitely coming.”

Señorita wrote:

“No amount of condolences can be enough… justice for witness D.”

Andrew GEN X wrote:

“Rest in peace, Vlam. You were an inspiration to many people. Brakpan will never forget you. I salute you.”

wrote:

“RIP Vlam, I didn't know you, but this is so sad, condolences to the family.”

Mel wrote:

“We are living in a cruel South Africa. This is very sad. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his wife, children and family. for speaking the truth.”

Dlamini wrote:

“This is heartbreaking. We are not angry enough as a country, we are falling this family. 💔”

Nceby wrote:

“He risked it all to save our country from the mafia. 😥💔 His departure has touched the country; may his spirit continue fighting till he gets justice for himself and the entire country.”

Check out the TikTok post below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about the Madlanga Commission

Ronald Lamola addressed whether the ANC was contending with crime and corruption effectively at the Madlanga Commission.

Suspended EMPD head Julius Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga Commission on 3 December 2025.

Content creator Ongie Gusha shared a skit she made of controversial police official Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Source: Briefly News