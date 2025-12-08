Content creator Ongie Gusha shared a skit she made of controversial police official Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The woman dressed as if she were Mkhwanazi and pretended to answer questions related to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

Thousands of people on the internet gathered in the comment section with laughter after seeing the video on their For You Pages

A woman nailed her skit of Julius Mkhwanazi’s Madlanga Commission stress. Images: @ongiegusha / TikTok, @azania1023 / X

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) chief Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi went viral after testifying on the stand during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. His nervous demeanour led to one TikTok user comedically imitating standout moments that many South Africans witnessed on their screens.

On 5 December, 2025, Johannesburg-based content creator Ongie Gusha uploaded a video dressed in a suit and tie, a drawn-on moustache, and droplets of water on her face that mimicked sweat while surrounded by bottled water. She lip-synced to the audio of a video Nexus News posted on TikTok showing the brigadier answering a question about receiving money from murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

A flustered Mkhwanazi stated that he had had many meals with the controversial figure and claimed that Cat had given him money, as much as R500, for petrol. Ongie removed a towel with a few notes of money from a black Woolworths bag to wipe her 'sweat.' During Cat's testimony, he shared that he had transferred a large sum of money in a Woolworths bag, hence Ongie's use of it.

"Very interesting testimony," wrote Ongie in her caption.

Woman's Julius Mkhwanazi skit amuses South Africans

The viral video had thousands of members of the online community flooding the comment section with laughing emojis and the like. People couldn't help but point out how accurate they felt Ongie's comedic acting was to Mkhwanazi's time on the stand.

Julius Mkhwanazi drinking water during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry became a popular meme among South Africans. Image: @skutuphendu

@call_me_codey was impressed with Ongie's comical skit and stated:

"The attention to detail is out of this world."

@mkanya813 humorously asked in the comments:

"Who is the real Mkhwanazi here? This one or the other version?"

@infolabmzansi noted with a laugh:

"You are giving us a picture of the true expressions he is making inside."

An amused @leption shared how Ongie's video should receive widespread praise, writing:

"It’s every detail that went into this scene! Makeup, wardrobe, props, and most importantly, the actress. This one hould get two awards for 2025: Best Actress in Current SA State of Affairs 2025, and TikTok Clip of the Year 2025."

@queen_ndi was in stitches and said:

"I’ve never laughed like this. You are so talented. The towel just put me straight on the floor."

@e6314879 claimed that the commissioner was already guilty and added their opinion:

"While he’s giving evidence, he starts to sentence himself, and he’s already thinking about prison and his kids."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Ongie's account below:

3 Other stories about Julius Mkhwanazi

In another article, Briefly News reported that the City of Ekurhuleni officially suspended Brigadier Mkhwanazi following allegations that he supplied blue lights for vehicles belonging to Matlala.

reported that the City of Ekurhuleni officially suspended Brigadier Mkhwanazi following allegations that he supplied blue lights for vehicles belonging to Matlala. Mkhwanazi claimed that his signature was forged on a letter used by Matlala for his seven vehicles. The former Director of Specialised Services tried to argue that the letter was just a proposal and didn't mean anything.

The commissioner distanced himself from the murder of Marius van der Merwe, who recently testified under the pseudonym 'Witness D' during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He rejected suggestions that he was involved in the security official's murder.

