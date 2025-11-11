Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi has been suspended for a second time following allegations that he gave blue lights to friends

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Police Chief previously took leave to allow for investigations to be conducted into the matter

Brigadier Mkhwanazi was alleged to have assisted tenderpreneur Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala get blue lights for his vehicles

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended EMPD chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi. Image: @NowInSA

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi has officially been suspended by the City of Ekurhuleni.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Police Chief has been implicated in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, following allegations that he assisted Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala get blue lights for his vehicles.

The allegations surfaced following Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Brigadier Mkhwanazi had denied the allegations made against him and even took leave to allow for investigations to continue into the matter.

Mkhwanazi officially suspended by the City of Ekurhuleni

As more allegations are made against the EMPD Chief, the city has opted to suspend him. The suspension follows recommendations made by an internal audit investigation, which was probing allegations of misconduct. It’s not the first time Brigadier Mkhwanazi has been suspended, either.

He was previously suspended in 2023 for abuse of his position of authority and gross dishonesty, as well as abuse of resources of the city and insubordination. It was related to allegations that he handed blue lights to his friends.

Source: Briefly News