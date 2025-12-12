Shebeshxt's lawyer, Advocate Isaac Mokgopo, publicly spoke out after delivering part of his closing arguments on Thursday, 11 December 2025

This came after the Polokwane Magistrate's Court reportedly set a date for Shebeshxt's bail ruling

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some poking fun at Shebeshxt's lawyer's English

Advocate Isaac Mokgopo, the lawyer representing Shebeshxt, broke his silence after delivering part of his closing arguments in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 11 December 2025. His comments come as indications suggest that a date for the bail ruling has now been set.

Shebeshxt has been in and out of the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court since his arrest in November 2025 for a shooting incident that occurred in October 2025, in which he allegedly shot and injured a fan who was greeting him on a street in Polokwane.

The bail proceedings have been postponed numerous times, to the point that social media users alleged that Shebeshxt had been denied bail and would spend the festive season behind bars. These reports were debunked when Shebeshxt returned to court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, for the continuation of his bail hearing.

Shebeshxt's lawyer makes a bold declaration

After presenting part of his closing arguments on Thursday, Shebe's lawyer, Isaac Mokgopo, under the instruction of Ramusi Attorneys, took to Facebook and confidently declared that the controversial Lekompo musician would walk free. The post was captioned:

“Today I delivered the best, groundbreaking closing arguments! I am bringing back Shebe. #TauYaMolao. I believe in prophecy.”

Isaac Mokgopo’s declaration came amid indications that the ruling would be delivered on Monday, 15 December, after Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi postponed the matter to allow him to wrap up his arguments, with the court expected to deliver its judgment thereafter. Postponing the matter, Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi said time had run out for the day.

"Once the defence closes its argument, the court will ensure judgment is delivered urgently," he said.

SA weighs in as Shebeshxt’s lawyer speaks out

In the comments beneath Shebeshxt’s lawyer’s declaration, netizens mocked Isaac Mokgopo’s grammar. Others applauded Mokgopo’s closing arguments and expressed confidence that the court would grant Shebeshxt bail.

Here are some of the comments:

David Nelstroom mocked:

“With that English, I don't think he is coming back.”

Mati Emma Malema applauded:

“I came back here to say 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 The closing arguments 💯💯💯 You did well, brother.”

Nomadlozi Leah Mzobe advised:

“We thank you, my friend, and we believe in you. But please sit down with him and ask him to change. He is a very talented person; he must just do away with THESE bad things.”

Sello Selei shared:

“It's hard to be a lawyer. Even if you have to stand for justice as a man of God, you will still represent criminals and convince the judge to release them, even if deep in your conscience you know they need to face their consequences. Let justice serve its purpose, and he must face the music and stay in prison. I have seen many of his videos. He is a lost soul and an unrepentant person; he is not safe for the community.”

