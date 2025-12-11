On Thursday, 11 December 2025, a social media user questioned why Shebeshxt was struggling with bail while Katiso “KT” Molefe was granted bail

The comparison came as Shebeshxt’s bail hearing continued at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court following his arrest on 12 November 2025

Social media users flooded the comments with possible reasons why Shebeshxt was having a difficult time securing bail

A netizen questioned why Shebeshxt was struggling to get bail when KT Molefe was released on R400,000 bail.

South Africans plunged into a heated online discussion after a netizen compared Shebeshxt and Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s court cases.

This comes at a time when Shebeshxt and his legal team have been in and out of the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court trying to secure bail since his arrest on 12 November 2025. On the other hand, Katiso Molefe is out on R400,000 bail, granted by Johannesburg High Court judge Brad Wanless, who overturned the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court decision to deny Molefe bail.

On Thursday, 11 December 2025, a social media user with the handle @Mashesha_RSA, questioned why the courts were giving Shebeshxt a hard time regarding his bail application, while alleged Big Five Cartel member Katiso Molefe was released on bail. The post was captioned:

“I still need someone who can explain to me in layman’s terms why is Shebe not getting bail, whilst KT Molefe got bail 😩”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Shebeshxt and KT Molefe cases

In the comments, some netizens highlighted that Shebeshxt had not been denied bail and the hearing was still in progress. Some argued that Shebeshxt was having a hard time because of the lawyer he hired. Others highlighted that the courts had previously granted Shebeshxt bail, but he allegedly committed another crime, resulting in his recent arrest.

Here are some of the comments:

@Ledwabajahiem highlighted:

“They didn’t deny Shebe bail. The bail hearing is still on.”

@TboozeSA said:

“He was on bail and committed more crimes. They also claim he went on to intimidate some of his victims in his Previous cases to drop charges.”

@TomKhosa said:

“Money! If he were to get very expensive lawyers, he would be out. Forget about justice. People with money swing the law in their favour. You will have a poor mother stealing bread getting sentenced to 6 months, but a killer with great lawyers sentenced to a suspended 5 years!”

@denoyagel1 shared:

“Bail isn’t automatic; it depends on the judge’s assessment of risk. Bail is meant to make sure an accused person returns to court for their trial, and that they don’t endanger others, interfere with witnesses, flee the country, or continue committing crimes. If a judge believes one or more of those risks are high, bail can be denied.”

@denoyagel1 explained:

“With KT Molefe, the High Court overruled the lower court’s refusal. Molefe was initially denied bail in one of his cases, but on appeal, the High Court granted bail after his lawyers convinced the judge that the state did not prove strong enough reasons to keep him detained, e.g., no clear evidence he would flee, harm witnesses, or undermine the justice process if released under strict conditions.”

SA debated Shebeshxt and KT Molefe's cases.

Shebeshxt vs Katiso Molefe's court cases

Briefly News breaks down the charges that Shebeshxt and KT Molefe are facing. Here are the facts:

Molefe is accused of masterminding the 2022 murder of Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody. Molefe and his co-accused, Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabisela, and Musa Kekana, face 35 charges.

The State alleges that forensic evidence links the high-calibre rifles used in DJ Sumbody’s murder to several other high-profile killings, including those of Hector Buthelezi (DJ Vintos), Don Tindleni, and Armand Swart.

Katiso Molefe is expected to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on 5 February 2026.

Shebeshxt is facing nine charges in total, including three counts of attempted murder, two of assault GBH, negligent firearm discharge, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

