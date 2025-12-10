A social media user calculated the massive financial loss Shebeshxt could face if he spends the festive season behind bars

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Shebeshxt returned to the Polokwane Magistrate's Court for the continuation of his bail application

If the Polokwane Magistrate's Court denies him bail, Shebeshxt could lose over 20 gigs and millions of rand

Social media users are buzzing following the estimate of the millions Shebeshxt will lose if he is denied bail and spends the festive season behind bars.

This follows reports that Shebeshxt was denied bail and remanded in custody until 19 January 2026. These reports were debunked as Shebeshxt returned to the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, for the continuation of his bail application.

However, the controversial Lekompo artist still faces the prospect of spending Christmas and New Year’s Day behind bars should the courts rule in favour of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is fiercely opposing his release on bail. This comes after the NPA successfully consolidated his cases, and he is now facing a Schedule 6 offence, which makes it difficult for him to secure bail.

How much Shebeshxt could lose if denied bail

Shebeshxt, who was expected to headline festive season gigs, is expected to miss more gigs, and the uncertainty surrounding his freedom bid is forcing promoters to cancel his scheduled performances. Industry insiders who spoke to TshisaLive said promoters who had booked Shebeshxt are seeking refunds, with some venting on social media about the logistical and financial setbacks caused by the Ambulance hitmaker’s current legal issues.

In response to a debunked update that Shebeshxt was denied bail and would spend the festive season in jail, social media user @Constitution_94 estimated how much the Lekompo star stands to lose if he remains behind bars.

The social media user shared a picture of Shebeshxt’s gig guide and alleged that Shebeshxt was paid a whopping R88,000 per gig. The booking fee could not be verified at the time of publication. The social media user estimated that Shebe would lose over R2,000,000 if he misses all the 29 events he is booked to perform. The post was captioned:

“29 Events missed. R88 000 X 29 = R2,550 000.00”

SA reacts to Shebeshxt’s possible multi-million rand loss

In the comments beneath the social media user’s calculations, Shebeshxt’s fans alleged that his festive season gig guide was the reason he was being denied bail. Some highlighted that the maths was slightly off as the gigs were more than 29.

Here are some of the comments:

@cheeks_mr alleged:

“This list got him into trouble. Many are happy with him behind bars because they are just jealous of what would have come to him before 2026.”

@teb24875 highlighted:

“Those aren't even 29 gigs, bro, way more than that.”

@nkulyblessing said:

“I just pray he wakes up and fixes his behaviour before it's too late. People really love this guy.”

@Gabhadhiya remarked:

“Cost of being reckless.”

Shebeshxt's history of legal troubles

Despite his talent and strong fanbase, controversy continues to follow Shebeshxt, both on and off stage.

Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt's latest arrest adds to the string of serious legal troubles. The Limpopo-born rapper faced attempted murder charges in 2022 and 2023.

Shebeshxt has also trended for the wrong reasons following stabbing incidents and the alleged use of his firearm at one of his shows. Shebeshxt faced public condemnation online for allegedly stabbing a fan earlier this year.

