Details have emerged regarding Shebeshxt's court appearance on Monday, 8 December 2025, contradicting social media reports that he was denied bail

A warrant officer made explosive claims when he testified against Shebeshxt and made a case why the Lekompo star should not be granted bail

A new date when Shebeshxt is expected in court was shared, contradicting reports that he would remain in custody until 19 January 2026

Shebeshxt 's bail hearing was postponed again. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Controversial Lekompo musician Shebeshxt’s bail application has been postponed again, contrary to numerous social media reports that he would spend Christmas and New Year’s Day behind bars after he was denied bail.

Shebeshxt was remanded in custody to Wednesday, 10 December 2025, after he appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 8 December 2025, for the continuation of his bail hearing.

Court postpones Shebeshxt's bail hearing again

During Shebeshxt’s third bail hearing, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola from the Limpopo Provincial Investigating Unit alleged that the Lekompo star had forged a victim’s signature on an official case withdrawal statement.

Makola also alleged that some police officials shielded Shebeshxt from prosecution by frustrating complainants and ensuring previous charges against him disappeared.

After state prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane completed his examination, magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi postponed the bail hearing, keeping the musician behind bars until 10 December 2025. When the matter returns to court, Shebeshxt’s lawyer, Advocate Lot Ramusi, is expected to cross-examine Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola.

After his lawyer concludes cross-examining Makola, the court is expected to hand down its ruling on Shebeshxt’s bail application.

Social media reports had alleged that Shebeshxt was denied bail and would spend Christmas and New Year’s Day behind bars. The reports alleged that the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court had set Shebeshxt’s next court appearance for 19 January 2026.

Mzansi reacts after court postpones Shebeshxt's bail hearing again

After entertainment and current affairs blogger Updates with LolahM shared that Shebeshxt’s bail hearing had been postponed to Wednesday, social media users weighed in with different reactions. Several of Shebeshxt’s fans questioned the warrant officer’s allegations, while others predicted the outcome for Wednesday’s hearing.

Here are some of the comments:

Kabo Mangena questioned:

“But again, how does Shebe fake a signature, because when cases are dropped, the victim comes to the police station straight?”

Lesego M predicted:

“Shebeshxt is going down. This time around, he won't get lucky.”

On X (Twitter), after Limpopo Chronicle shared the same update, several netizens weighed in with mixed reactions. While his fans argued that he deserved bail, giving Katiso Molefe’s release as an example, some suggested that the justice system should make an example out of him.

Here are some of the comments:

@Letsoaloalex1 remarked:

“The man doesn't deserve bail. He's going to commit the same offences when he's out. The guy doesn't learn. Period.”

@Maqabaqaba argued:

“There’s precedent, Katlego Molefe is charged with scheduled 6 offences, including murder, but he’s out on bail. Katlego is charged with attempted murder.”

@VittoMahe predicted:

“If they wanna save him from adding a 10th charge this festive season. They must keep in there till Jan next appearance. December isn’t a good time to grant bail to wrecked balls.”

SA reacted after the magistrate postponed Shebeshxt's bail hearing again. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

