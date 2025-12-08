Shebeshxt is scheduled to appear in Polokwane Magistrates' Court on Monday, 8 December 2025, for the continuation of his bail hearing

During his last court appearance, Shebeshxt confirmed a social media rumour regarding his partner of 13 years

Netizens expressed mixed reactions: some hope he gets bail, others believe he should remain in jail, with some speculating that the postponements were strategic

Embattled Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt, is set to return to the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Monday, 8 December 2025, for the continuation of his bail hearing.

Shebeshxt, who was arrested on an attempted murder charge, is now facing nine charges after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) successfully consolidated his offences. The Ambulance hitmaker faces three counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). His case falls under Schedule 6 offences.

Shebeshxt’s bail application has already been postponed twice, and his appearance on Monday, 8 December, will be his third appearance since his arrest on charges stemming from an incident on 19 October 2025, in which he allegedly fired shots at another motorist's vehicle, injuring a 34-year-old man.

The state is opposing Shebeshxt’s bail application, citing the seriousness of the charges and the possibility that the musician may interfere with witnesses.

SA reacts as Shebeshxt returns to court for bail hearing

After entertainment and current affairs blogger Inside Out News shared that Shebeshxt would be returning to court for his bail application, netizens weighed in with mixed reactions. While Shebeshxt’s loyal fans hoped that he would get bail, neutrals expressed otherwise.

Here are some of the comments:

@hodmudau said:

“May he be granted bail today. I really feel for him now. I believe he has learned his lesson.”

@maetsa_kabomo shared:

“Let him spend the whole of December behind bars. Maybe January.”

@Kat_let_g0 expressed:

“Our justice system should set an example for the kids out there that it does tolerate lawlessness.”

@Zani_baccaria1 alleged:

“I think the NPA and the police are dealing with him strategically, which is making sure his bail application is postponed the whole of December and exhausts his finances so that he doesn't have a proper lawyer.”

@Ambani32230163 speculated:

“What if this guy's ancestors are telling him that for you to survive this December, you must be in jail? Think about it, this guy's luck can't just run out like this. I think this is his protection struu.”

@Kearatiwa said:

“Not him looking so old😭 okare onale 52 years nou.”

Shebeshxt confirms partner’s pregnancy and due date

On his last appearance before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 27 November 2025, Shebeshxt confirmed social media rumours concerning his partner of 13 years, Kholofelo Chuene, as reported by Briefly News.

In an affidavit read on his behalf by his lawyer, Advocate Lot Ramusi, during his bail application, Shebeshxt shared an important date. The controversial Lekompo musician also shared details of his monthly financial commitments to his and his wife's family, which total more than R70,000.

