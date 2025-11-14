The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed the name of the individual who was allegedly shot and seriously injured by Shebeshxt

The NPA shared details of the incident that allegedly happened on Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane

The Limpopo-born rapper is also facing numerous serious charges for a separate incident, and his trial dates have been revealed

Bathong! More details about the people Shebeshxt allegedly shot and injured emerged after his first appearance in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) allege that Shebeshxt shot at two fans who were excited and tried to greet him at Witklip Street in Ladanna on October 19, outside Polokwane. The person Shebeshxt allegedly shot and seriously injured has been identified as Petrus Ralefatane.

Apart from the shooting incident, Shebeshxt is also accused of breaking the windows of a Nissan Sentra owned by Tebelelo Mafagane. At the time, the rapper, born Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was allegedly also in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

NPA shares why Shebeshxt allegedly shot at fans

Mashudu Malabi, the spokesperson for the NPA in Limpopo, contrasted earlier reports that Shebeshxt allegedly shot at the victims after a heated argument.

Malabi alleged that Mafagane and Ralefatane were driving along Witklip Street in Ladanna, Polokwane, when they saw Shebeshxt.

The duo greeted and praised Shebeshxt, who allegedly opened fire unprovoked. Petrus Ralefatane was struck in the jaw by the same bullet that damaged the Nissan Sentra belonging to Tebelelo Mafagane, who witnessed the incident.

“As fans, they greeted and praised him. It is alleged that the accused responded: “Kgane aletlale ka nna? (Can’t you get enough of me?),” before firing a shot at them. The bullet struck the complainant in the jaw and damaged the window of a Nissan vehicle belonging to the witness. The witness, who was with the complainant, then drove him to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for medical treatment,” Malabi said.

Shebeshxt was remanded in custody when he appeared in court on Thursday. He is facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Shebeshxt is expected back in court on Friday, 21 November, after the matter was postponed pending the finalisation of investigations.

Shebeshxt faces more serious charges in separate incident

Shebeshxt also faces numerous serious charges from an unrelated incident.

The controversial Limpopo muso faces two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

He is expected to go on trial for that matter from 17 to 19 February 2026 in the Lebowakgomo regional court. He was previously released on R5,000 bail in that matter.

Shebeshxt's festive season gig guide goes viral

Shebeshxt's incarceration comes at a time when he is fully booked for the festive season.

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt became a topic of discussion on social media after a photo of his gig guide went viral.

Several netizens were stunned by Shebe's festive season gig guide, and they flooded the comment section with reactions ranging from envy to admiration.

