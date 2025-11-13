The National Prosecuting Authority is certain that it has a case strong enough to send lekompo artist Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke

This was after Shebeshxt was arrested for an alleged road rage shooting incident, and other cases linked to him are also being investigated

The NPA has shared its argument and the likelihood of convicting Shebeshxt of the charges he is currently facing

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The NPA weighed in on Shebeshxt's case.

Source: Instagram

LIMPOPO— The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is confident that its case against attempted murder accused rapper Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke is enough to secure a conviction and lock him up for a long time after he was arrested in Polokwane.

According to Eyewitness News, the NPA said that it is looking into other cases Shebeshxt allegedly committed in other provinces. The Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Dzhangi, spoke after Shebeshxt appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates Court. He was charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm, and maliciously damaging property. These were linked to a shooting that reportedly happened during a road rage incident in October.

NPA building case against Shebeshxt

The NPA also pointed out that it is building a comprehensive case. Chauke's well-documented public outbursts of alleged assault and brandishing weapons could be used as admissible evidence to strengthen the case against him. His case could be escalated to a Schedule Six offence. If convicted, he could serve a long prison term, as bail for such offences is almost impossible. He will appear before the Polokwane Magistrates Court on 21 November 2025.

Why was Shebeshxt arrested?

Shebeshxt was arrested on 12 November after the South African Police Service secured an arrest warrant on 11 November at his home in Bendor. He was arrested for the road rage incident in which he shot and wounded a motorist at a petrol station on 19 October 2025. The man he allegedly shot is currently in the ICU and is fighting for his life.

He was arrested and detained at the Westenburg Police Station after his lawyers handed him over. He was then released from custody and was charged with attempted murder.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on the arrest and court appearance weighed in on his incarceration.

Sello Shai said:

"Maybe he'll learn how to be a public figure, because his behavior recentappearancey is questionable."

Nhlango Smart Makhubelesaids:

"Good. That's what he's been looking for."

Skhulo Mavutani said:

"Don't let him come back. He's a danger to the community."

Nestor W Mambo said:

"It's sad how we can sometimes be our own worst enemies."

Nel Mogau haba said:

"He made his bed. Now he has to sleep in it."

Shebeshxt's case takes on new twist

