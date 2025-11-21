The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed reasons Shebeshxt's bail hearing was postponed to Tuesday, 25 November 2025

The NPA also shared that Shebeshxt faces harsher penalties after it successfully upgraded his charges from Schedule 5

Shebeshxt was arrested while out on R5,000 bail for a separate matter where he is also facing serious charges

NPA revealed that Shebeshxt now faces harsher penalties after his charges were upgraded. Image: official.shebeshxt/Instagram, Sharp Shoota Maburnah/Facebook

Source: UGC

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have revealed why Shebeshxt is remaining behind bars until his next court appearance. The NPA also disclosed that Shebeshxt’s charges have been upgraded from Schedule 5 to Schedule 6 offences.

On Friday, 21 November 2025, Shebeshxt made his second appearance before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court following his arrest on charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Shebeshxt was supposed to apply for bail, but the hearing was postponed to Tuesday, 25 November 2025. The NPA explained why this was the case. As a result, Shebeshxt remains behind bars until his next court appearance.

NPA explains why Shebeshxt's bail hearing was delayed

NPA Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi told Polokwane Observer that the state was ready to proceed with the bail hearing. She said Shebeshxt’s lawyers requested the matter be postponed to allow them time to complete investigations.

“The state was ready to proceed with the bail application for Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, well known as Shebeshxt. Unfortunately, the defence was not ready, as they told the court that there are other issues they need to investigate from their side,” Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Shebeshxt faces a lengthy jail term as NPA upgrades offences

She also revealed that the state had successfully upgraded Shebeshxt’s charges from Schedule 5 to Schedule 6 offences. This was after the NPA consolidated his cases and finalised his full criminal profile. This means that should Shebeshxt be convicted, he will receive severe penalties.

“He’s no longer facing schedule five, he’s going to face schedule six because we have found that he’s got other matters from Lebowakgomo, the offences of attempted murder. He’s facing almost three charges of attempted murder, plus other offences,” Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi added.

Shebeshxt was arrested while he was out on R5,000 bail for a separate matter. That trial was scheduled to run from February 17 to 19 in the Lebowakgomo regional court. It was unclear at the time of publication when the matter would be heard since the NPA had successfully consolidated Shebeshxt’s charges.

He is facing two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property from a previous incident.

Watch the video below:

NPA shared details of the incident that resulted in Shebeshxt's arrest. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

NPA shares more details of Shebeshxt's attempted murder incident

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the NPA revealed the name of the individual allegedly shot and seriously injured by Shebeshxt.

The NPA shared details of the incident that allegedly occurred on Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane. Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi contradicted earlier reports that Shebeshxt shot at the victims after a heated argument.

Source: Briefly News