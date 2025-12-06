On Friday, 5 December 2025, Witness D, who had testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in November 2025, was assassinated in Brenthurst, Brakpan, Ekurhuleni

On Saturday, 6 December 2025, Tebogo Thobejane reacted emotionally and critically to Witness D's death

In a series of Instagram stories, Tebogo Thobejane criticised the government's spending on the Madlanga Commission instead of protecting witnesses

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Thobejane weighed in on Witness D's assassionation. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has reacted to the shooting of Witness D, who had testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On Saturday, 6 December 2025, Tebogo Thobejane took to her Instagram stories to react to the tragic killing of Witness D in Brenthurst, Brakpan, Ekurhuleni.

In a series of Instagram stories, Thobejane, a survivor of an assassination attempt in 2023, mourned the death of Witness D. She lamented the flaws in South Africa’s justice system and criticised why millions were spent on the Madlanga Commission instead of protecting witnesses.

“My heart is broken. There are so many flaws in this system that it has become painful to watch. Millions are being poured into commissions while the people who have suffered under these criminals are left unprotected. Witness D’s death showed us everything we needed to know,” Tebogo Thobejane said.

Tebogo Thobejane mourns Witness D's murder

She emphasised that Witness D’s assassination proved that South Africa’s justice system does not care about ordinary citizens. The post was captioned:

“The justice system does not care about ordinary citizens. Those inside the commission sit behind protected walls. We are the ones who bleed, bury, and fear for our lives. And somehow, we are told to stay calm and stop ‘venting.’”

Thobejane then questioned why those in power do nothing to protect people targeted by the alleged Big Five Criminal Cartel.

“What more must happen before someone in power protects the people who actually need protection. At this point we do not even know if we will all see next year alive. This is not justice. This is survival and we are tired of surviving,” Thobejane said.

Tebogo Thobejane questioned authorities after Witness D's tragic death. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane raises alarm over safety after Witness D’s murder

She shared that she is fortunate to have friends that have been keeping her safe. Tebogo Thobejane claimed that she is being threatened and her life is still at risk.

“I am lucky because I have friends around the world who make sure I am safe. If it wasn’t for my network, I would be dead. And even with all that support, they are still trying to scare me. This is how broken the system is. And it must be spoken about,” she said.

Tebogo Thobejane opened up about her safety after Witness D's death. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

She questioned why there is a Road Accident Fund (RAF) but no fund for people affected by violent crime or for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

Tebogo Thobejane paid her last respects to Witness D, born Marius van der Merwe, and expressed her condolences to his loved ones.

“RIP in peace Marius. I didn’t know you but today I am not okay. I am sorry to your children and wife,” Tebogo Thobejane wrote.

Tebogo Thobejane raised alarm over safety following Witness D's murder. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Witness D's assassination

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Power Talk host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted strongly to the killing of Witness D, who had testified before the Madlanga Commission.

Ndlozi's reaction sparked a heated discussion on social media, where users expressed fear, sadness, and frustration. Some also weighed in on the potential impact of Witness D's death on the Madlanga Commission

Source: Briefly News