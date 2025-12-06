Tebogo Thobejane criticised Tumelo Ramaphosa, MacG and the Podcast and Chill crew after Witness D was murdered in front of his wife and children

On Saturday, 6 December 2025, Tebogo Thobejane shared Instagram stories reacting to the death of Witness D

Tebogo Thobejane challenged public figures and platforms to reflect on whether they still find it funny now that a witness had been murdered

Tebogo Thobejane dragged Tumelo Ramaphosa and MacG on Instagram. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has criticised Cyril Ramaphosa’s son, Tumelo Ramaphosa, MacG and the Podcast and Chill crew after Witness D was shot dead in front of his wife and children.

Tebogo Thobejane emotionally weighed in after Witness D of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was shot dead on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Tebogo Thobejane blasts MacG and Tumelo Ramaphosa after Witness D's shooting

In one of her Instagram stories shared on Saturday, 6 December 2025, Tebogo Thobejane launched a thinly veiled attack at Tumelo Ramaphosa, MacG and the Podcast and Chill crew for an episode that aired on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

During the episode, Tumelo Ramaphosa took a swipe at Tebogo Thobejane’s failed assassination.

In her Instagram story, Tebogo highlighted how insensitive it is to turn someone’s suffering into entertainment. Part of her Instagram story read:

“Last week, people were laughing. Ha ha ha this person got shot. Ha ha ha, this person is a joke. High fives on podcasts. Blogs making content. People building platforms off other people's pain. But look now. Look at your ‘content.’ Look at your ‘role models.’ Are they going to joke about this too? Is this funny today?”

Tebogo Thobejane unleashed a blistering clapback at Tumelo Ramaphosa. She called Tumelo out for making a joke out of her trauma during his interview on Podcast and Chill, where he also set the record straight on rumours he dated Eva Modika. Part of the Instagram story reads:

“Some of you stand for nothing except entertainment. Even the President's own son was part of making a joke out of real trauma. This is not entertainment. This is somebody's life. This is children losing parents right in front of them. Still funny?”

Tebogo Thobejane dragged Tumelo Ramaphosa and MacG after Witness D's murder. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts After Witness D is shot dead

Tebogo Thobejane isn't the only celebrity who weighed in after Witness D at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was shot dead in front of his family.

Taking to X, Power Talk host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted strongly to the killing of Witness D, who had implicate EMPD Deputy Julius Mkhwanazi when he testified before the Madlanga Commission.

Ndlozi's reaction sparked a heated discussion on social media, where users expressed fear, sadness, and frustration. Some also weighed in on the potential impact of Witness D's death on the Madlanga Commission.

Tebogo Thobejane shared details of her relationship with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane shares details of her relationship with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane opened up about her past romance with ex-boyfriend Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Thobejane shared details about how she and Matlala first met, where they would spend time together as a couple and how he behaved around her. She also shared whether she would make an appearance at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry or not.

Source: Briefly News