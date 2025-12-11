Shebeshxt returned to the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, for the continuation of his bail hearing

Shebeshxt left netizens unsettled after footage of his intense moment with a reporter was shared online by the Polokwane Observer

Several netizens interpreted Shebeshxt's actions as an attempt to intimidate the journalist

Shebeshxt's tense moment with a reporter left Mzansi unsettled.

Controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt has once again unsettled the public, with a courtroom moment that left many feeling he crossed the line.

Shebeshxt appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, for the continuation of his bail application. But it wasn’t the investigating officer’s testimony that grabbed attention; it was a short clip of Shebeshxt’s tense interaction with a journalist.

Shebeshxt stares down journalist in viral clip

On Wednesday, Polokwane Observer posted a video on X (Twitter) showing Shebeshxt entering the courtroom with his hands cuffed behind his back.

As he walked in, he veered toward the publication’s journalist, Cecilia Mogashoa, stopping directly in front of her. For four long seconds, he stared her down with an intense, uncomfortable glare before a police officer signalled him to move along.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Shebeshxt stares down journalist

The video sent shivers down the spines of several netizens, who accused Shebeshxt of potentially intimidating the journalist. Several netizens argued that the Lekompo star’s actions in the video were evidence that Shebeshxt would never reform, and if he weren’t in court, he would have given the journalist a warm slap. Shebeshxt fans accused the investigating officer, without providing evidence, of having an agenda against the Lekompo musician.

Here are some of the comments:

@mndinae argued:

The investigating officer is saying he has statements and not providing them to the court. Two firearms were used, and he doesn’t provide evidence as to who they belong to. Give the man bail.”

@leshego94326 alleged:

“This investigator got a Woolies bag to take Shebe down, but it won't end well for him.”

@john_sukazi said:

“This man is in far more serious trouble with the law than he ever thought.”

@TikiBoy_SA remarked:

“Under normal circumstances, you could have gotten a hot one there 😂”

@kgatinyama said:

“Dieman won't change.”

@MALI_K90 asked:

“Definitely deserves to be in jail. Why does he think he can intimidate a journalist? 🤔”

@DrCongra shared:

“So arrogant! Oh my gosh. Worse, the police woman who finds humour in his behaviour, awful.”

@tefot1030 joked:

“He was about to release a FIREARM😂. This one must go to prison. No remorse whatsoever.”

SA reacted to the tense moment when Shebeshxt locked eyes with a journalist. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

How much Shebeshxt could lose if denied bail

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a social media user calculated the massive financial loss Shebeshxt could face if he is denied bail and spends the festive season behind bars.

The social media user explained that if the Polokwane Magistrate's Court denied Shebeshxt bail, he could lose over 20 gigs and millions of rand. Shebeshxt’s fans alleged that his festive season gig guide was the reason he was being denied bail.

