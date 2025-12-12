During the continuation of Shebeshxt's bail hearing, it was revealed that he allegedly battles a drug addiction

The Lekompo singer appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025

The investigating officer in this case alleged that being behind bars would be great for his rehabilitation

Police believe that jail would rehabilitate Shebeshxt, who is allegedly addicted to tik. Image: Official.shebshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt's medical conditions were under the spotlight at his recent bail application hearing. The Lekompo singer is accused of shooting a fan and wounding him.

The Rato Laka hitmaher appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, where the court heard of his alleged drug addiction.

What drugs is Shebeshxt addicted to?

According to TshisaLIVE, when Shebeshxt handed himself over to the police following a warrant of arrest, he was intoxicated and holding a beer bottle.

The investigating officer, Phaladi Makola, also told the court that the singer informed him that he was addicted to crystal meth (tik). Therefore, Makola argued that Shebe would be rehabilitated whilst in prison.

Meanwhile, Shebe's lawyer wrote an affidavit revealing that he had an undisclosed medical condition, which requires him to stick to a certain vegetable diet.

“I was informed by the defence that he eats broccoli and fresh vegetables. When we arrested him, he said that he was addicted to crystal. So I am surprised that a person who says he has medical problems uses alcohol and addictive drugs,” Makola told the court.

The news publication further quoted the investigating officer as saying, “When we arrested him, he never told us anything about his medical condition. I am only hearing this through his affidavit. When I spoke with him, he told me he can’t quit crystal. So we believe if he remains in custody, it will be a good opportunity for him to be rehabilitated.”

Although his lawyers want him out of prison so he can receive medical attention, the state argued that there are facilities within the prison system that are open 24 hours. Should there be an emergency, Shebe would be rushed to those.

Meanwhile, on social media, people gave their varying opinions about Shebe's incarceration:

@Letsoaloalex1 remarked:

“The man doesn't deserve bail. He's going to commit the same offences when he's out. The guy doesn't learn. Period.”

@Maqabaqaba argued:

“There’s precedent, Katlego Molefe is charged with scheduled 6 offences, including murder, but he’s out on bail. Katlego is charged with attempted murder.”

@VittoMahe predicted:

“If they wanna save him from adding a 10th charge this festive season. They must keep in there till Jan next appearance. December isn’t a good time to grant bail to wrecked balls.”

Shebe stares down journalist in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt returned to the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, for the continuation of his bail hearing

Shebeshxt left netizens unsettled after footage of his intense moment with a reporter was shared online by the Polokwane Observer

Several netizens interpreted Shebeshxt's actions as an attempt to intimidate the journalist

