The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has spoken up after allegations surfaced that attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala wanted a private terminal

Matlala was allegedly planning on having a private terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport and met with officials from various banks

ACSA's CEO, Mpumi Mpofu, addressed the media on 8 February 2026 and slammed the allegations surrounding Matlala

ACSA addressed allegations that Cat Matlala wanted a terminal at the OR Tambo Airport. Images: Nigel Jared and Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The CEO of the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), Mpumi Mpofu, denied that suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala had plans to establish a terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport.

According to IOL, Mpofu briefed the media on 8 February 2026 and addressed the allegations. This was after News24 reported that Matlala had allegedly met with Nedbank executives in 2023 for the purpose of a terminal through which VIP and VVIP passengers would be privy to a fast-tracked system that bypasses conventional airport procedures.

ACSA denies Matlala's terminal plans

Mpofu said that ACSA investigated the allegations and found that an application for the proposed project was not in ACSA's system. She said that Matlala's bid may have been unsolicited as the company does not have a policy on unsolicited bids. She also called on anyone who has evidence that the bid went through ACSA. Mpofu added that it's possible that the proposal may have been discussed with an employee who left.

A look at Matlala's alleged terminal plans

Matlala was implicated alongside suspended deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu in the infiltration of the criminal justice system. According to News24, Matlala's CAT VIP Protection would handle the pre-boarding security screening and fast-track Nedbank's high-profile clients through customs control.

Cat Matlala allegedly wanted a terminal. Image: Nigel Jared

Matlala's proposal also offered black cardholders access to exquisite facilities and amenities. These included a fully stocked bar, smoking room, and private showers. These also included sleep pods and private workstations for guests who are on the go. Nedbank confirmed the proposal was received, but it did not progress further after it was found that it did not meet the bank's requirements.

DPWI cancels lease agreement with Matlala's company

In another Matlala-related article, Briefly News reported that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure cancelled its lease with Matlala's company, Medicare24. Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson revealed in January 2026 that the company's lease agreement for a hospital facility was obtained irregularly.

Macpherson said an investigation into how Matlala's company obtained the lease was launched. The investigation showed that the facility at Tshwane West was not declared a surplus to the South African Police Service's requirements, as it was operating under the police. Macpherson said that the department cancelled the lease because of its zero-tolerance policy on the abuse of state resources.

