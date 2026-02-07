On Friday, 6 February 2026, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng publicly addressed speculation that she received money from murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala for a cosmetic procedure

The brigadier stated that Matlala only assisted her with medication and not cosmetic surgery

Public reaction was divided, with many netizens criticising officials' behaviour during a serious inquiry

SAPS top cop clarified whether Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala paid for her to get a BBL. Image: ParliamentofRSA, AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

South African Police Service (SAPS) Brigadier Rachel Matjeng clarified speculation that her married boyfriend, murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, had given her money for her to go under the knife for a cosmetic procedure.

On Thursday, 5 February 2026, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng stunned South Africans when she revealed that she was in an adulterous relationship with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Brigadier Matjeng is the South African Police Service’s Section Head for Quality Management: Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management at the Forensic Services Division in Pretoria.

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng responds to claims she had a BBL

On Friday, 6 February 2026, Matjeng addressed speculation that Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala had given her money for a BBL.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a snippet shared by current affairs and entertainment blogger News Live SA on X (Twitter), Advocate Sandile Khumalo asked Brigadier Matjeng to clarify why she mentioned a BBL in the context of her revelation that Matlala helped her get Ozempic.

“I am indirectly responding to that and the social media post that I saw yesterday when I was reading on Madlanga, when it was said, ‘She's the one with the BBL.’ So, I'm just saying, ‘No, I did not get the BBL.’ But they know that someone who got the BBL in SAPS made those comments. Now they are trying to put a face to this BBL person. So, it's not this one,” Brigadier Rachel Matjeng said.

Watch the full video below:

When Cat Matlala appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee, ActionSA Member of Parliament Dareleen James had asked him whether he had paid for a SAPS member's BBL procedure, to which he denied.

Watch the video by clicking here.

SA reacts after Brigadier Rachel Matjeng clarifies BBL rumours

In the comments beneath Brigadier Rachel Matjeng’s video clarifying why she mentioned that Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala did not give her money for a BBL, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Several netizens criticised the Madlanga Commissioners for laughing when Brigadier Matjeng refused to name the SAPS officer who received money for a BBL from Mtlala.

Here are some of the comments:

@KegoMM fumed:

“There’s nothing funny in all this. Can we, for once, take things seriously, please? Our country is being destroyed, and there’s nothing funny about it!”

@Mxolisi1701 said:

“Commissioner Khumalo always ‘assaults’ with a smile (very naughty smile) on his face. He makes witnesses drop their defences and then unleashes the knockout punch.”

@diniso_vuyo remarked:

“This is sad to watch. To her, it's all a joke.”

Mzansi reacted to SAPS top cop's antics before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Tebogo Thobejane seemingly responds to SAPS Brigadier Rachel Matjeng

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's ex-girlfriend, former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane, seemingly responded to SAPS Brigadier, Rachel Matjeng, admitting at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she was in a romantic relationship with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

As the revelation trended, Tebogo Thobejane appeared to react on her Instagram Stories with a sarcastic question.

Source: Briefly News