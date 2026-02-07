A Traffic officer was killed in a minibus taxi accident on the N2 in Mpumalanga

The Department of Community Safety and Security confirmed the officer's death as the fourth for traffic officers on the same road

Emergency services declared the officer dead at the scene on Thursday, 5 February 2026

Traffic officer Dumisane Ndlovu was killed after being struck by a minibus taxi. Image: Mweli Deejay Masilela/Facebook

MPUMALANGA - A traffic law enforcement officer was killed after a minibus taxi struck him on the N2 in Mpumalanga on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Traffic officer killed during routine stop-and-check

The officer, identified as 49-year-old Dumisane Ndlovu, was performing routine stop-and-check duties when the taxi hit him. Emergency services declared him dead at the scene. Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said Ndlovu was the fourth traffic officer to die on the same stretch of road in similar incidents. Mmusi said police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

MEC for Community Safety Jackie Macie said the department was devastated by the loss. He said the shortage of traffic officers made every death a serious setback to road safety efforts. Macie conveyed condolences to Ndlovu’s family, friends and colleagues.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the tragedy.

Marine Submarine Nkosinathi said

"Sometimes it is hard to stop the car immediately. Give a signal and move out of the road."

Miriam Ngwenya said:

"Condolences to the entire family, and may his soul find eternal rest."

Ernest Madonsela said:

"In 2021, one officer was hit by a Mozambican 22-seater in Ngodwana. He jumped on the road, trying to stop a fast-moving vehicle immediately. "

Clifford Myeni Myeni said:

"I think officers should stop hiding in the bushes and come running to stop a speeding car. I see that a lot. You can't run in front of a speeding car. It's painful to hear such news. "

Thoko Gladys said:

"So sad, condolences to the entire family, may his soul rest in peace."

A culpable homicide case is under investigation as the department mourns his loss. Image: SAPoliceService/X

