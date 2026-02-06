A five-year-old Grade R learner from Thanda Primary School in Emjejane, Nkomazi, died after being struck by a reversing scholar transport bus on Thursday afternoon

The Department of Education says the child was in the vehicle’s blind spot while learners were preparing to board after school

Mpumalanga police have opened a culpable homicide case as investigations continue, with education officials set to visit the family and school to offer support

Five-year-old learner killed by Scholar Bus in Mpumalanga. Image: Wikus De Wet/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA— A tragic accident at Thanda Primary School has left the community in mourning after a five-year-old Grade R learner was fatally injured by a scholar transport bus on Thursday afternoon, 6 February 20

SABC News reported that the learner, according to the Department of Education, was preparing to board the bus when she was accidentally struck by the reversing vehicle, which was unable to see her in its blind spot.

Mpumalanga police have opened a case of culpable homicide, and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials from the Department of Education are scheduled to visit both the school and the child’s family to gather information and offer support to those affected.

The department has extended its deepest condolences to the family and the wider school community during this difficult time.

Six-year-old-killed by a bus in Polokwane

In a similar incident, a learner from a primary school in Polokwane lost her life after she was struck by a bus while waiting to be fetched from school. Reports indicated that the incident happened outside of Ga-Molepo in the morning. The victim, a six-year-old girl, was waiting for her school transport to Mamothalo Primary School. When the bus arrived, the children pushed each other as they ran onto the bus to jump in. The victim was pushed under the bus, and the driver drove over her while parking the bus. She was declared dead on the scene.

Other articles on scholar transport accidents

Three people, including a learner, died after a horrific accident involving three cars, including a school transport. The incident took place on 12 August as the vehicle carrying the kids was travelling in Mbombela in Mpumalanga. The minibus collided with a truck and a bakkie, and the driver of the bakkie, the passenger, and one of the learners died from the collision.

Fifteen school children were injured in a vehicle rollover collision in Isithebe, KwaZulu-Natal, on 15 July 2024. The incident occurred while the vehicle was transporting the children to school. Emergency responders found the vehicle overturned, and although most children sustained minor injuries, three others were privately taken to Sundumbili Clinic, with one child critically injured.

A minibus taxi has crashed in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving one pupil dead and 10 others seriously injured on 24 July 2024. It is alleged that the driver of the school minibus taxi was driving under the influence of alcohol. This caused the driver to lose control of the taxi, full of pupils, resulting in the taxi rolling down an embankment.

The Mpumalanga community is in mourning over the school child's death. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported on a fatal accident near the ArcelorMittal near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal on 19 January 2026. A taxi and a truck were involved in a head-on collision on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng. As news spread of the accident, parents rushed to the scene to see if their little ones had survived or not. What followed were scenes of tragedy as parents broke down in tears after finding their children's bodies among the wreckage. Some had to be dragged away by officials, while others were inconsolable.

Source: Briefly News