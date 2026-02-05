Some of the families of the victims of the R102 crash demanded accountability from the truck owner

Eleven people passed away following a crash between a truck and a taxi on the R102 in Isipingo

Social media users shared mixed reactions about the accident, debating who was at fault for the crash

The families of the 11 victims killed in the R102 crash called for the truck owner to face the consequences. Image: IFP EThekwini District/ ArriveAlive.co.za

KWAZULU-NATAL – Some family members of the 11 people killed in a crash on the R102 have called for the owner of the truck to be held accountable.

Eleven people, including a scholar, were killed in a horrific crash in Isipingo, south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on 29 January 2026. The accident involved a truck and a taxi.

The taxi driver was injured in the crash, while the truck driver had to be taken to a safe place following the outrage over the incident.

Family members want the truck owner to be held accountable

A week after the fatal crash, a mass memorial service was held for the 11 victims at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. There, family members gathered to pay tribute to their loved ones but also call for accountability.

Sibongiseni Shange, who lost his 69-year-old mother in the crash, vented over the condition of the truck, which was found to have had worn-out tyres.

“We have got a problem on our roads. it is a problem that, unfortunately, our government is not willing to address, if I may put it that way, because there are trucks on the road,” he said.

He vented that if those trucks are involved in accidents, there would be fatalities, noting that the truck that caused the accident was not roadworthy.

“The tyres were beyond what you could think a vehicle on the road could have. So, I think the owner of the truck is a millionaire, and he is pushing profit over lives. So, that is the story of our lives, we are still going to see a lot of these accidents until authorities do something about it,” he exclaimed.

Siboniso Duma calls for murder charges

While the owners of both vehicles have not been charged, KZN Transport Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Siboniso Duma, also called for charges to be laid.

“It is illegal to be driving with worn tyres. The owners of the truck must face consequences for only focusing on maximising profit and not ensuring the roadworthiness of the truck.

“The Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) for the taxi driver expired in 2023. The taxi was overloaded with between 17 and 18 passengers,” Duma noted.

The MEC made the comments after visiting the scene on the day of the crash.

KZN Transport Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Siboniso Duma, also called for charges to be laid. Image: ArriveAlive.co.za

South Africans share mixed reactions

Social media users weighed in on the calls for the truck owners to also be charged, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Market Vezi said:

“Truck owners always get away with it, yet they are the ones who are supposed to fix their trucks.”

Prashan Hansraj added:

“The truck owner won’t pay. And if you, as a passenger, see taxi is overloaded, do not ride in it. It is dangerous, and your life is at risk. Common sense.”

MaGebane Hlubikazi Jacob exclaimed:

“It’s always trucks.”

Thembinkosi Mgcin Siroro stated:

“The truck was not in good condition.”

Patrick Vilakati added:

“The bulk of the trucks must be removed from the road. Transnet and Spoornet must play their role in the transportation of bulk goods in the country.”

Other fatal accidents involving trucks in KZN

