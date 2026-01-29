A truck and taxi were involved in a horrific early-morning crash on the R102 near Lotus Park, Durban South

Multiple fatalities were reported, and several passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment

Motorists were urged to avoid the area as emergency services officials worked to clear the scene and treat the injured

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A taxi and truck collided on the R102 near Lotus Park, leaving multiple people dead. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Multiple people have been left dead following an early-morning crash on the R102 near Lotus Park, Durban South.

The accident, which happened in the morning of 29 January 2026, involved a taxi and a truck. Motorists are urged to avoid the area due to the severity of the crash. Emergency service officials are currently on scene, attending to the numerous injured passengers.

Accident scene described as horrific

According to Garrith Jamieson, Director of Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics, the scene is horrific and has resulted in mass casualties. At least 11 people are believed to be dead, but the number could rise as rescue operations continue. Multiple others have suffered injuries and have rushed to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The events leading up to the crash are not yet known, but all necessary personnel are still busy attending to the area.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News