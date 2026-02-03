GAUTENG – Two people have been arrested following a fatal shooting on the R59 in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg.

Six people have been shot dead on the R59 in Meyerton. Image: @EversonLuhanga

The suspects were nabbed following the mass shooting which left six people dead. Several others were injured in the shooting, which happened on 3 February 2026.

Emergency services are currently on scene, attending to the injured. There is also heavy police presence in the area as investigations continue.

*This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

