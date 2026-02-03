Meyerton Mass Shooting: Police Arrest Two Suspects After Six People Shot Dead Near R59
GAUTENG – Two people have been arrested following a fatal shooting on the R59 in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg.
The suspects were nabbed following the mass shooting which left six people dead. Several others were injured in the shooting, which happened on 3 February 2026.
Emergency services are currently on scene, attending to the injured. There is also heavy police presence in the area as investigations continue.
*This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za