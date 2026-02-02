Four people were injured after an early morning explosion caused part of a building to collapse in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

Residents were forced to flee the building as fire and smoke spread, with some saying they smelled gas before the blast.

Emergency services responded swiftly, treating the injured and confirming all occupants in the area were accounted for.

Four people were injured after an explosion led to a building collapse in Doorfontein. Image: @PublicSafetyMMC

GAUTENG – Four people have been injured following an explosion near a building in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg, on 2 February 2026.

The explosion led to a building collapsing in the area, sparking a speedy evacuation of the tenants of the building. The building reportedly housed a lot of students.

Three of the people are said to have suffered third-degree burns following the explosion, which resulted in a small utility room and an adjoining boundary wall collapsing. The transformer was located inside the small utility room.

Gas and transformer explosions are believed to be the cause

According to officials on scene, a transformer exploded, which resulted in the building's collapse. Officials claimed that the transformer started smoking before it exploded. It’s believed that there was a gas explosion as well, as some occupants reported smelling gas when they woke up.

Emergency Management Services (EMS) officials who responded to the scene at the intersection of Lower Railway Road and Staib Street confirmed that it happened just before 6 am. responded to the incident about 6.15 am on Monday.

Firefighters immediately put out the blaze, as officials worked on treating those who were injured. Robert Mulaudzi, the Spokesperson of the City of Johannesburg EMS, confirmed the injuries and stated that all residents in the immediate area were accounted for.

Firefighters put out the blaze following the explosion, before the area could be searched for any people trapped under the collapsed building. Image: @PublicSafetyMMC

Occupants describe fleeing the building

Occupants of the collapsed building described to eNCA how they were woken up by the sounds of an explosion and the panic that ensued afterwards. They explained that some could still smell gas, and once they left their apartments, all they could see was fire.

The building’s team assisted others to get out, even breaking down doors just to free people. One youngster said that while it was traumatic, she was grateful to be alive.

Another man, who said he could not go to work, said he just heard people screaming and noted the smoke in the corridors. He also claimed that some residents ran out naked, as they did not have time to grab anything following the explosion.

