The South African Police Service in Limpopo has continued to search for residents who were swept away by the heavy rainfall, which caused floods in the province

Limpopo and Mpumalanga were on the receiving end of a sharp spell of rainfall, which damaged homes and infrastructure and claimed lives

Hundreds of people were left homeless after the floods ravaged their homes, and some appealed to the government to help rebuild their lives

LIMPOPO — As the search for Limpopo residents who were swept away by the recent floods, which claimed lives, continued, residents pleaded for the government to help them as they struggled to cope with the impact of the floods.

According to SABC News, the boy of Sisanda Baloyi, who was swept away in a village in Giyani in early January, has not been found. Two occupants of a bakkie, which was found at Tswinga village near Thohoyandou, are still missing. Their vehicle was swept away while they were trying to cross a low-lying bridge.

Survivors of the flood plead with the government for help

Residents who have been displaced by the floods pleaded with the government to assist in rebuilding their lives. Residents who spoke to SABC News said that their houses, which were built on slopes, were destroyed. One resident said that his aunt's house was destroyed by the floods. He called on municipal leaders to provide her with an RDP house, as she is currently staying at a neighbour's house.

Another affected resident said her house collapsed, and said her sons no longer have a place to stay because of the floods. Another resident said that she relies on a disability grant and cannot fix her cracked house. Community leaders also called on the government to build homes for those who have lost their homes. The government declared the devastating floods a state of disaster.

The death of a two-year-old boy in Limpopo due to the floods raised the death toll to 27 people in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The boy drowned in a water-filled pit behind his family's home in Humulani village near Phalaborwa. He was the youngest victim of the horrific floods.

Ekurhuleni MMC's remains found in Mozambique

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the remains of the Ekurhuleni MMC of Transport, Andile Mngwevu, were found in Mozambique after he went missing for over a week. Mngwevu's vehicle was last seen on 18 January 2026.

The vehicle was caught in fast-moving water andwashed away in a small town in southern Mozambique. The remains were found on 27 January in the Chokwe village. His vehicle was caught in fast-moving water as floods ravaged the country because of the La Niña weather phenomenon. The African National Congress confirmed his death.

