LIMPOPO - A two-year-old boy, Tolerance Mabunda, drowned in a water-filled pit behind his family's home in Humulani village near Phalaborwa over the weekend. The incident made the toddler one of the youngest victims in the ongoing flood crisis in Limpopo. The pit had collected rainwater from relentless storms that had battered the province.

Youngest victims in the ongoing flood crisis

Family members said the child wandered near the excavated pit, and they discovered his body too late, pulling him from the murky water. Residents in the area, where water services are already unreliable, said the pit highlights the dangers posed by infrastructure gaps during heavy rains.

This incident followed a similar tragedy just days earlier, when a one-year-old drowned in another pit in Humulani village. In nearby Nkomo village outside Giyani, a two-year-old also drowned in a waterlogged pit. Authorities are still searching for other children presumed lost in the waters around Phalaborwa.

The flood-related death toll in Mpumalanga and Limpopo currently stands at 37, with 20 deaths in Mpumalanga and 17 in Limpopo. Authorities continue to report drowning incidents in Phalaborwa, Giyani, and Thohoyandou. Heavy rains have also damaged homes, roads, and bridges across both provinces.

Rising fatalities since the start of severe weather

According to SABC News, Limpopo Disaster Management Centre spokesperson Tsakani Baloyi said the province had welcomed the national disaster classification for the flood-stricken areas. She added that MEC Basikopo Makamu had expressed sadness over the rising fatalities since the start of severe weather, which had mainly affected Mopani, Vhembe, Waterberg, and parts of Sekhukhune districts, and had sent his deepest condolences to the families of the 17 people who had died and to affected communities.

The Limpopo Department of Education said that only teachers would report for duty on Monday, 19 January 2026, to assess flood damage to schools, while learners would return to classes on Tuesday, 20 January, after teachers had conducted safety assessments. Department spokesperson Mike Maringa said educators who were in a safe location and able to reach their schools were expected to report back only if it was safe to do so, without risking their lives. Flooding had prevented schools in affected areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga from opening alongside inland schools for the 2026 academic year.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga under Red Level 10 flood alert

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Weather Service raised an alert to Red Level 10 for severe floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Forecasts predict a further 100mm to 200mm of rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

