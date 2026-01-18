Floods Devastate Limpopo: 2 More Children Missing as National Disaster Declared
- Two more children were reported missing during the floods, which affected Limpopo, increasing the number of children who went missing
- The government declared the floods a national disaster as the death toll increased and the floods continued to cause damage
- South Africans were worried about the missing children and called on parents to be more cautious when travelling with children during the rainy season
PHALABORWA, LIMPOPO — Two more children went missing in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, on 18 January 2026, increasing the number of children who went missing during the devastating Limpopo and Mpumalanga floods. The government pleaded with parents to be cautious and take care of their children.
According to SABC News, the two children disappeared from Mashishimale village outside Phaaborwa. They were swept away by an overflowing local river. The South African Police Service and emergency medical personnel continue to comb the area for the children.
The government pleaded with parents
Ba-Phalaborwa Municipal mayor Merriam Malatji called on parents to monitor their children and keep a close eyeon them. She said parents must be extra vigilant because bridges have been washed away and rivers are overflowing. She called on parents to stay with their children and accompany them to the pit toilets if they want to relieve themselves.
The government declared the floods a national disaster on 18 January 2026 after the death toll increased to 17. The deaths occurred as residents drowned during the floods that have affected the province since December. Mpumalanga and surrounding countries like Mozambique were affected by the floods caused by the La Niña climate pattern, which is the cool phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).
The Ekurhuleni MMC of Transport, Andile Mngwevu, was reported missing in Mozambique on 18 January after the car he was travelling in was swept away by the heavy rainfalls. The government pleaded with residents in Mpumalanga and Limpopo to be cautious when travelling and crossing bodies of water.
South Africans blame parents
Netizens commenting on Facebook slammed the parents and accused them of negligence.
Tisetso Mdluli said:
"Their parents are responsible for their children. How can you let kids go outside and play far from home and thay does't concern you as a parent?"
Chin Chon said:
"I never thought Limpopo and Mpumalanga could experience this. I thought this happens in coastal areas most of the time."
Knowledge said:
"These floods are just an indicator of something massive coming."
Mia Andy Matamba asked:
"Isn't it better for the school to just open in February once?"
5-year-old passes away, 36 Giyani homes destroyed
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that 36 homes in Giyani, Limpopo, were destroyed as the heavy floods swept across the province. Other areas that were affected include the Vhembe, Mopani, and Sekhukhune districts.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Giyani, where the homes were wiped away. He confirmed the death of the five-year-old boy.
