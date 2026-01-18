The City of Ekurhuleni confirmed that the MMC of Transport, Andile Mngwevu, was swept away by the recent floods in Mozambique

The country has been hit with devastating and deadly rainfall, which displaced thousands and claimed scores of lives

South Africans were worried about his safety and called on the government to act speedily to find him and other missing residents

Ekurhuleni MMC of Transport Andile Mngwevu is missing. Images: Nhlanhla Lux/ Facebook and Orlando Chauke / AFP via Getty Images

MOZAMBIQUE — The Ekurhuleni MMC of Transport, Andile Mngwevu, went missing in Mozambique after flood waters washed away his vehicle.

According to SABC News, the City of Ekurhuleni confirmed that he was missing after heavy floods affected Mozambique and other Southern African Development Community countries due to the La Niña oscillation system.

This is a developing story.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) recently issued multiple warnings of floods in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, which share borders with Mozambique, for 18 January 2026. The weather warnings followed weeks of intense rainfall in the province, caused by the La Niña weather phenomenon.

SAWS warned of the impact of La Niña in the country on 18 December 2025. The phenomenon is caused by the cooling of the central parts of the Pacific Ocean. This results in a change in wind and weather patterns in affected areas, including Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Mozambique. The change in weather patterns results in higher-than-average temperatures and higher-than-average rainfall, bringing devastating weather.

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared reactions of concern.

Nomthandazo Nkosi KaDlamini said:

"He couldn't wait for the weather, at least. He ignores the precautions."

Makwinja Assam said:

"The network provider should be able to locate his phone using its EMEI number. Even the police have a way of tracking lost phones. The signal just doesn't go away immediately."

Missi T Julio said;

"When you are in unknown locations, please stop and wait if it's getting too much. Don't drive because you don't know how the bridge behaves when it is raining in an unknown location."

Revmm Mashangoane said:

"Chokwe is a low-lying area. It's prone to floods, and in most cases, it's flooded when the Limpopo River banks burst. It's not always advisable to visit Mozambique during the rainy seasons. Phalaborwa and Mozambique are separated by the Kruger National Park."

Theliswa Mgweba said:

"We pray for your safety, Cde Andy and others."

