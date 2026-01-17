Heavy rainfall in Mpumalanga caused over R2 billion in damage and ongoing infrastructure threats

SAWS issued multiple weather warnings for Mpumalanga and Limpopo, predicting further flooding and mudslides

The province's MEC for Cooperative Governance, Speed Mashilo, spoke during a visit to the Msholozi settlement, which was badly hit by the severe rainfall

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo will continue to experience heavy rainfalls. Image: Orlando Chauke / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted that the recent rains, which caused damage in provinces like Mpumalanga and Limpopo, would continue over the weekend. The Mpumalanga province revealed that the damage the rains cost amount to more than R2 billion.

According to SAWS, multiple weather warnings, including an Orange Level 9 Warning of disruptive rainfall, were issued for Mpumalanga and the south-eastern parts of Limpopo for 18 January 2026. The Orange Level 9 warning will result in downpours leading to more widespread flooding and fast-flowing streams for the Mpumalanga lowveld and parts of Limpopo.

SAWS issues multiple weather warnings for Limpopo, Mpumalanga

SAWS also issued an Orange Level 6 Warning for the central parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga's highveld. These regions will expect disruptive rainfall, which will result in mudslides, rockfalls, and soil erosion. Loss of infrastructure, livelihoods, and livestock is expected.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Yellow Level 2 Warning was issued for the central parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. These areas will experience localised flooding of susceptible informal settlements and low-lying areas. mudslides and rockfalls are expected.

A Yellow Level 2 Warning was given for the south-western parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and the north-eastern parts of Gauteng. These areas are expected to experience severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and excessive lightning. SAWS warned that these areas will experience localized flooding which will damage settlements and infrastructure.

A shop in Giyani is submerged in water due to the recent floods. Image: Orlando Chauke / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mpumalanga rains caused damage worth R2.1 billion

According to SABC News, the floods in Mpumalanga caused damage that will set the government back by R2.1 billion. Over 30 people have been killed since the heavy rainfalls started in the last week of December 2025. SAWS had issued a Red Level 10 Warning for floods in both provinces, which was expected to continue until 18 January. The torrential rains damaged properties, roads, and businesses in both provinces.

Mpumalanga toddler perishes in heavy rainfalls

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a toddler was swept away by the heavy rainfalls, which caused a stream in White River, Mpumalanga, to overflow. The boy died on 13 January 2026.

The child's mother said that her son was asleep in the house when she left to cross the stream. The toddler followed her but was swept away in his attempt to cross the stream.

Source: Briefly News