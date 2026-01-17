South Africans were entertained by an Artificial Intelligence-generated video of former Western Cape Premier and Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille

The video shows Zille dancing with other AI-generated members of the Democratic Alliance, moving in an unnatural manner

Netizens, although fully aware that the video was generated using AI, were nonetheless amused by the clip

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News' Current Affairs Deputy Head of Department, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

An AI version of Helen Zille went viral for dancing. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — An AI-generated video of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille dancing left South Africans in stitches.

X user Vuvu Video posted a video on their @Videosvuvu X account. The video shows Zille in the Democratic Alliance T-shirt and bucket hat she is accustomed to wearing. The AI-generated Zille starts dancing and busting amapiano moves, while the generated DA members in the background move unnaturally, a common characteristic of AI-generated videos.

View the video on X here:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A look at Helen Zille's recent words and deeds

Zille is no stranger to humorous, witty, and controversial statements and actions. Recently, she went viral when she posted a video that aimed at the City of Johannesburg's broken traffic lights. In a video posted on 5 December 2025, Zille is seen directing traffic. In her caption, she joked that poor service delivery has once again become the norm after the conclusion of the G20 Summit on 23 November 2025.

Zille doubled down on her criticism of Ekurhuleni's former municipal manager, Imogen Mashazi, who allegedly owned a R3.5 million designer outfit. This was after Mashazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to testify against alleged corruption in the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

Helen Zille is the DA's mayoral candidate in Johannesburg. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans roast AI-generated Zille

Netizens commenting on X shared jokes about the video and Zille's moves.

Vho-Phaladi Mpho said:

"This is AI, right? Helen can't be a better dancer than me."

WhereInX asked;

"I need to ask: was he recoded the moment, dancing, or trying to find his way to run? Because I don't understand his movements."

ProtekYa Neck said:

"GodZille got them moves. It means it's nice in the GNU."

Cupcake said:

"No ways gogo moves like that."

Sharon Mabotja said:

"She dances better than me."

TheeBlackBarbie said:

"I almost fell for it."

AI-generated video of Cyril Ramaphosa goes viral

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an AI-generated video of President Cyril Ramaphosa dancing raked in nine million views on social media. The video's content sparked a debate as netizens had polarised views.

The video was posted on 30 December 2025. In the video, the AI-generated Ramaposa is seen dancing to Tyla's hit song, Chanel. However, not everybody was amused by the clip, as others found it distasteful.

"I felt my heart skip a bit. This is so disrespectful. How can you do this to old people?" a netizen asked.

Source: Briefly News