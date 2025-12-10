Helen Zille has doubled down on her criticism of former Ekurhuleni municipal manager Imogen Mashazi’s alleged R3.5 million designer outfit

Zille insists that her concerns are about accountability, not race, as South Africans debate Mashazi’s luxury lifestyle

Mashazi continues to face public scrutiny amid allegations of misconduct and questionable salary hikes within the Ekurhuleni Municipality

Helen Zille has criticised Imogen Mashazi's luxury outfit. Image:Phill Magakoe/Getty Images

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has doubled down on her criticism of former Ekurhuleni municipal manager Imogen Mashazi’s alleged R3.5 million designer outfit, as the controversy continues to spark debates over accountability and luxury spending within public office.

Responding to a post on X that estimated the value of Mashazi’s outfit at a staggering R3.5 million, Zille said any woman wearing an outfit of that value should be questioned.

The viral post broke down the luxury items Mashazi was wearing, leading Zille to remark:

“I hope the taxman is taking a close look at this grotesque display and finding out where the money came from and whether proper tax has been paid on it. This is one outfit that cost about as much as the president’s annual salary.”

Zille's comments spark a debate over race and accountability

According to TimesLIVE, one social media user argued that while Mashazi’s lifestyle may indeed be funded by “ill-got wealth,” not every Black person wearing Gucci should automatically face investigation.

Zille responded by insisting that the issue had nothing to do with race. She said she would raise the same questions if any South African woman, regardless of race, wore an outfit worth R3.5 million.

Mashazi faced public scrutiny during the Madlanga Commission

Imogen Mashazi faced public scrutiny over her lavish fashion choices.Image: City of Ekurhuleni website

Mashazi has repeatedly drawn public scrutiny for her luxury fashion choices, particularly after her appearance before the Madlanga Commission, where she was testifying about alleged corruption in the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

During the proceedings, Ekurhuleni HR head Xolani Nciza testified that Mashazi had approved salary hikes totalling R600 000 for individuals who supported suspended EMPD Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

These revelations led many South Africans online to question how Mashazi could afford high-end designer items amid allegations of salary manipulation, favouritism, and misconduct within the municipality.

Social media was divided on Zille's comments

South Africans were split on Zille’s remarks, with some agreeing with scrutiny for public servants living a lavish lifestyle and others accusing her of racial bias.

@TlkGood said:

"The comments here show that South Africans think more along racial lines than what is right or wrong. This lady must be checked by SARS. (I’m not a DA/Helen fan)"

@Thabangchueu stated:

"But why, is it because she's a woman or she's too black to have that kind of money, only men or whites can have that ?"

@Willie_mahatlan said:

"But who must buy those clothes? You are also owning multimillion- rand properties and no one is questioning how you got to afford them."

@TomKhosa remarked;

"Such vanity is obscene!"

@MickyMthethwa commented:

"How did she afford this as a public servant? A lifestyle audit should be regularly done for officials in municipalities and government. SARS is too late, we wanna know where she got the money to afford all this"

