On Thursday, 30 April 2026, Shebeshxt returned to the Polokwane Magistrates' Court for his third bail hearing

An X user shared a photo of the controversial Limpopo musician during his recent court appearance and weighed in on his looks

The post divided opinions, as critics argued that looks should not overshadow the seriousness of his case

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South African ladies gushed over Shebeshxt’s looks. Image: CrimeWatch_RSA/X, Sharp Shoota Maburnah/Facebook

Source: UGC

South African ladies swooned over controversial Lekompo musician Shebeshxt’s face card when he appeared in court for his bail ruling.

Shebeshxt has been behind bars since his arrest in November 2025 following a shooting incident in October 2025.

On Thursday, 30 April 2026, the Security Laka hitmaker appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court looking dapper in a white golf t-shirt and black jacket.

While Shebe Maburna’s third bail attempt hit a brick wall, his photo sparked admiration online with South African ladies swooning over his looks.

X (Twitter) user @ThembisileQ21 kicked off the discussion by sharing a close-up photo of Shebeshxt’s face. The X user complimented Shebeshxt’s looks with a caption that read:

“Shebeshxt has an insane face card🤏🏾”

See the post below:

SA ladies swoon over Shebeshxt’s face card

The post quickly gained traction and sparked a cocktail of reactions. Several users swooned over Shebeshxt’s looks, while others disagreed and called others to order.

Here are some of the comments:

@Adam_Dono_ said:

“But that's not enough to approve bail.”

@Mmalenyalo_ asked:

“How old is he before I get all charmed by him?”

@Mmalenyalo_ remarked:

“Messed it up with those tats. He's very cute.”

@ntsako_tebu_ commented:

“He looks like one of those American rappers.”

@NyakegoMaponya agreed:

“Muhle yena😭”

@justmandy93 shared:

“You should see him in real life. The skin? 🫦😭”

@AvelaHobo disagreed:

“South African standards are on the floor 🤣🤣🤣, literally nothing outstanding about his face.”

@JomoJomo117415 highlighted:

“Gents, here's proof that women love a bad boy.”

@L3rato_Mofokeng agreed:

“He is indeed a handsome young man 🔥 kodwa the behaviour 😝”

@SirMariri_ZA shared:

“Anyone who's got a lot of money will have an insane face card.”

SA ladies crushed over Shebeshxt. Image: CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

Tebogo Thobejane reacts as women swoon over Cat Matlala

Shebeshxt isn't the only incarcerated individual whose looks have caught the attention of South African women.

Tebogo Thobejane had to break her silence after seeing women gush over her murder-accused former boyfriend, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Tebogo Thobejane broke her silence on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, through a series of Instagram stories in which she alleged that there was more to the positive attention that Vusimuzi Matlala received online.

This was after Matlala appeared before the ad hoc committee at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Shebeshxt's latest court appearance

While some South African ladies swooned over Shebeshxt's looks, other netizens weighed in on his third failed bail bid.

Briefly News recently reported that renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Shebeshxt's latest court appearance.

Before judgment was passed down, Sizwe Dhlomo made a statement that ruffled some people's feathers.

Source: Briefly News