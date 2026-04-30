On Monday, 27 April 2026, popular musician Focalistic posted a picture showing off his latest look on his official Instagram account

An X (Twitter) user shared a side-by-side image highlighting the singer's resemblance to Podcast and Chill head honcho, MacG

Some social media users believed the two looked like doppelgängers, while others rejected the comparison, saying the similarity was exaggerated

Mzansi reacted to Focalistic and MacG's resemblance. Image: focalistic, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Photos of podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and musician Focalistic had South Africans doing a double take.

Celebrities often get compared to everyday people, but now and then, two famous faces end up looking like they were separated at birth, and this might be one of those moments.

It all started when Focalistic, known for his signature box braids with a taper fade, switched things up on Monday, 27 April 2026. Taking to Instagram, he showed off his new hairstyle. The post was captioned:

“New Face Card: UNLOCKED 🔓”

See the post by clicking the link.

Focalistic's new hairstyle sparks MacG comparison

While others urged Focalistic to fire his barber for messing up his front hairline, some could not help but notice how similar he looked to MacG.

X (Twitter) user @YourBoiShu_ shared a side-by-side picture of Focalistic and MacG. The X user was stunned by how similar the two individuals looked. The post was captioned:

“The resemblance between these two🙆🏽‍♂️”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Focalistic and MacG's resemblance

In the comments, social media users weighed in with some agreeing that MacG and Focalistic were doppelgangers. Others argued that there was no resemblance between the duo, while some suggested other international celebrity lookalikes.

Here are some of the comments:

@Jaresh012 remarked:

“Hubbly is finishing your sight mchana.”

@sfisomahla14431 suggested:

“They need to do a DNA test.”

@wagathwadi advised:

“One should ditch his barber.”

@Khutso_M14 said:

“I don't know who the one on the right is, but I need to have a conversation with his barber. ASAP.”

@InnocentNkuna11 said:

“Put a few piercings on MacG, and they will look like the same person 😭”

@MalulekeMa51532 shared:

“They might be sharing a father. The other one is Venda, and the other one is Tsonga. I think Mr Mukwevho must be investigated.”

@OhfficialMelody said:

“I saw his picture earlier and I legit thought it was Mac G, I had to look twice😭😂”

@afronautt1996 commented:

“It's just a one in a million chance you found this exact picture, but under normal circumstances, they still don't resemble each other."

Mzansi weighed in on Focalistic and MacG's resemblance. Image: focalistic, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson’s lookalike goes viral

In other news, netizens discovered the popular media personality Connie Ferguson's doppelganger online.

An online user posted a video of the star's lookalike on social media, which quickly went viral. Many peeps couldn't help but share how their resemblances are so uncanny after watching the clip.

SA cops, alleged criminals, politicians and their US lookalikes

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Facebook page shared a post comparing several famous South Africans to American actors.

The post included politicians, police officers, and alleged members of the Big Five criminal cartel alongside their American celebrity lookalikes.

Source: Briefly News