On Saturday, 1 November 2025, a Facebook page shared a post comparing several famous South Africans to American actors

The post included politicians, police officers, and alleged members of the Big Five criminal cartel

Some social media users applauded and laughed at the creativity behind the list, while others disagreed with certain matches

Mzansi weighed in on a list comparing politicians, top police officers, and American celebrities. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images, Brenton Geach/Gallo Images, Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

Source: Getty Images

A new list of doppelgangers has emerged, with social media users joking about how much these American actors look like some popular South Africans, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa and Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

On Saturday, 1 November 2025, Happy King, a Facebook page, shared photos of several South African politicians, top police officers, and an alleged central member of the Big Five cartel, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, alongside their American celebrity lookalikes. The resemblance was quite uncanny.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, accused of orchestrating the hit on his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, was likened to veteran American musician, activist and actor Common, real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr.

Matlala wasn’t the only alleged Big Five cartel member with an unconfirmed twin. Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, the man accused of orchestrating the assassination of DJ Sumbody, was likened to British-American actor Delroy George Lindo.

American actors were compared to famous South African politicians, alleged criminals, and top cops. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc., Bruce Glikas, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the man who kick-started the process of exposing the alleged activities of Katiso Molefe and Vusimuzi Matlala, was likened to Mission Impossible actor Ving Rhames. However, social media users weren’t particularly convinced that Mkhwanazi and Rhames were lookalikes.

Happy King shared side-by-side pictures of former police minister Bheki Cele and renowned American actor Morgan Freeman. The social media user also shared a picture collage of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and Samuel L. Jackson, who once made a cameo on the old Generations. Several social media users highlighted that Sibiya looks more like 50 Cent than Samuel L. Jackson.

Next on the list was suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, whose American celebrity lookalike was identified as Hunger Games actor Jeffrey Wright. Brown Mogotsi, who survived an alleged shooting on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, was likened to the legendary Forest Whitaker, while President Cyril Ramaphosa completed the list with a picture of him being compared to multi-talented comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

Check out their pictures below:

Mzansi reacts to list of famous South Africans' American celebrity lookalikes

In the comments, several social media users suggested better lookalikes, while others applauded the social media user for the list.

Here are some of the comments:

Zakhe Long-Zee Rsa said:

“Perhaps dress alike, not look alike, not at all.”

Moshokwa Tshepo predicted:

“The USA will make a movie.”

Samora Z. Jwambi said:

“Cat Matlala looks nothing like Common. Don't be fooled by the beard.”

Phumlani Ndlazilwana Nukeri suggested:

“Bheki Cele nearly looked like the legendary Ken Gampu.”

Bang Kutumela asked:

“So, when is the movie being released?”

Fans react to Emtee, DJ Maphorisa and 11 Mzansi celebrities' lookalikes

Meanwhile, Briefly News shared a list of ordinary citizens who look like some famous South African celebrities.

Emtee, DJ Maphorisa and several other celebrities trended alongside their doppelgängers, and their resemblance was unmistakable. With the batch of celebrity lookalikes, fans were convinced that everyone has a twin somewhere in the world.

Source: Briefly News