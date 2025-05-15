Tom Cruise almost passed away while shooting the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise

The incident was revealed at the Cannes Film Festival during a masterclass session by director Christopher McQuarrie

The award-winning US actor was flying a plane when he lost consciousness on its wing

'Mission: Impossible' director shared how Tom Cruise nearly passed away in South Africa during filming.

Doing his own stunts nearly cost Tom Cruise his life while filming the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise in South Africa. The 62-year-old’s film crew detailed the incident at a masterclass at the Cannes Film Festival.

How Tom Cruise nearly died filming a movie in South Africa

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie said Hollywood star Tom Cruise briefly collapsed on the wing of a biplane he was flying after spending 22 minutes out of the cockpit, 10 minutes more than safety guidelines allowed.

McQuarrie, who directed the last four Mission: Impossible movies, described leaving the cockpit of a biplane while it's flying as an out-of-world experience.

McQuarrie described the wind speed from the propeller as exceeding 225km/h. He said even though you'd be breathing, you'd not be breathing oxygen.

He recalled the incident when Tom Cruise nearly died while filming in South Africa. He said Cruise was exhausted after pushing himself to the limit. As a result, he collapsed on the wing of a plane. Tom Cruise lay motionless with his arms draped over the edge, and for a moment, they couldn’t tell if he was still conscious.

To worsen the situation, the biplane only had six minutes of fuel. Tom Cruise eventually stirred himself up and stuck his head in the cockpit to replenish the oxygen in his body before finally climbing back into the cockpit and bringing the plane safely down to land.

Tom Cruise also shared that he doesn't fear doing his own stunts. He described the feeling as exciting rather than paralysing. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released in theatres on 23 May.

Tom Cruise revealed he almost died in South Africa.

Tom Cruise spotted in South Africa again

Tom Cruise was spotted several times in South Africa while he filmed the 8th Mission: Impossible film. Cruise returned to South Africa following his visit in February 2022.

Earlier in 2022, the actor was spotted in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo. In December 2022, the Killarney Country Club took to Instagram to share that their team had the privilege of meeting Tom Cruise on his day trip to Johannesburg, adding, "What an experience! "

KCC marketing manager, Amber Daneen, said that Tom Cruise's chopper landed at Killarney Country Club and dropped him off there, and the security escorted him off the property.

