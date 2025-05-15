South African rugby community mourns as former Springboks star Cornal Hendricks passed on at a very young age

The former Bulls star died at the age of 37 after suffering from a critical health condition that once made him retire from the sport

South Africans and other top celebrities mourned the death of the former Springboks stars on social media

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The South African rugby community has been thrown into mourning over the loss of Cornal Hendricks, who passed away at the age of 37.

A dynamic wing known for his explosive pace and power, Hendricks represented the Springboks 12 times on the international stage.

One of his most memorable moments came in 2014 when he scored South Africa’s only try in a narrow 14–10 loss to the All Blacks—a fiercely contested clash that showcased his talent on the world stage. That same season, he first donned the national jersey in a non-cap match against a World XV in Cape Town before making his official test debut against Wales in Durban.

Cornal Hendricks in action during the match between Munster and South Africa Select XV at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

In 2016, he signed with Western Province and the Stormers, hoping to continue his rugby career. However, a diagnosis of a serious heart condition halted his playing career before he could make an appearance. A proposed transfer to the French side Toulon also fell through due to health concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Hendricks’ passion for the game and his contributions to South African rugby remain deeply respected and fondly remembered. He was still playing professional last year for Bulls.

Cornal Hendricks’ cause of death

According to reports, Hendricks passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on Wednesday.

South African Minister of Sports, Gayton McKenzie, paid tribute to the former Springbok by sharing a heartfelt message on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Rest in perfect peace, Cornal Hendricks, you have made your mark by inspiring many. Death be not proud 🇿🇦🥹🙏," he wrote.

Hendricks joins the ranks of South African sports icons who passed away in 2025, alongside Kaizer Chiefs’ icon Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko and former Orlando Pirates chairman Donald Daniel “DD” Dhliwayo.

Former Springboks star Cornal Hendricks dies at the age of 37 after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack on Wednesday. Photo: David Davies

Source: Getty Images

South Africans also mourned the loss of the legendary rugby player by sharing condolences across social media.

SA mourns the death of Cornal Hendricks

BestCars2BuySA said:

"one of our coloured hero's a superb role model the coloured community is devasted by losing one of our own sporting hero's , very sad RIP Cornal Hendricks and condolences to his family."

Enchantingsa123 wrote:

"Sincerest condolences to the families."

Lesley Harding shared:

"So young, so terrible for family and friends. RIP young man❤️❤️❤️."

Khulu Jiki M commented:

"When I hear news this morning, I was trying to put face to the name, now I remember the guy. RIP Soldier, u did your part 💐"

@28Dalinho added:

"RIP Cornal Hendricks, a life cut short way before it’s time."

KaneWilson1975 responded:

"Damn, really sorry to hear this - so young and a legend."

Angus said:

"Terribly sad to hear of the passing of Cornal Hendricks at 37 years old. A true fighter, who retired at 27 due to a heart condition that cut his Springbok career short. Only to emerge in the professional scene once again in his 30’s - playing for the Bulls, Boland and SA ‘A’.

Late Joost’s wife pays tribute 8 years after his passing

Briefly News also reported that Amor Vittone recently paid tribute to her late husband, Joost van der Westhuizen, eight years after his death.

Her heartfelt social media post sparked a range of reactions across South Africa as fans and fellow South Africans remembered the rugby legend.

Source: Briefly News