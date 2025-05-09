DD Dhliwayo, former Orlando Pirates chairman, is remembered for transforming the club into one of Africa’s most respected football teams

Dhliwayo spent over 40 years in education, serving as the principal of Leratong Primary School and using his salary to support underprivileged students

DD Dhliwayo passed away on May 1 after a brief illness. His family, including his son Kutlwano, mourns the loss of a beloved father and grandfather

The Soweto community gathered today to bid a final farewell to Donald Daniel “DD” Dhliwayo, a towering figure in both South African education and football. The 98-year-old, who passed away on 1 May after a brief illness, was buried this morning in an emotional service attended by family, former colleagues, football associates and community members.

Beloved Orlando Pirates leader and visionary

Widely respected for his leadership within the Orlando Pirates Football Club, Dhliwayo served as deputy chairperson in the 1970s before rising to the position of chairman. Under his stewardship, the Buccaneers solidified their reputation as one of Africa’s most formidable football clubs.

“He played a critical role in transforming Pirates into a professionally run outfit . His strategic thinking brought in crucial sponsorships and stability to the club.”

His passing marks the end of a golden chapter in South African football, with many remembering his influence far beyond the pitch.

Just as Dr Irvin Khoza has shaped South African football with his visionary leadership and business acumen, the late DD Dhliwayo also made a profound impact on the sport.

While Khoza’s empire extends into multiple business ventures, DD Dhliwayo, as former chairman of Orlando Pirates, played a crucial role in establishing the club’s rich history and success. Both figures are iconic not only for their football legacies but also for their resilience in overcoming personal challenges.

Family mourns a gentle giant

His son, Kutlwano Dhliwayo, told Sunday World that the family was still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“The death has come as a shock to the family. He had been suffering from pneumonia and was in the ICU for about six weeks. He gave us hope that he was recovering, and then around 11 pm last Thursday, he left us.”

Dhliwayo, who would have turned 99 in a few months, is survived by eight of his 14 children and more than 50 grandchildren. His children had cared for him closely over the past two decades.

Educator, mentor, and community champion

Before his rise in football leadership, Dhliwayo spent over 40 years in education. As the principal of Leratong Primary School, he was revered for his generosity—often using his salary to pay for school fees and supplies for underprivileged learners.

In the 1960s, he co-founded the Rand Bursary Fund alongside fellow activist Thamsanqa Khambule, ensuring that talented students could pursue higher education.

Even in retirement, his passion for learning endured. He opened DD Dhliwayo Primary School in Soweto, a lasting symbol of his devotion to education.

A life of purpose remembered.

Today, as Soweto lays to rest a man of great purpose, the message from those who knew him remains clear: DD Dhliwayo’s life was one of service, sacrifice, and unwavering love for his people. His legacy will live on in classrooms, stadiums, and hearts across South Africa.

