The Soweto giants have partnered with Marriott Bonvoy to unveil a Pirates-branded room at the Protea Hotel Waterfront Breakwater Lodge, offering fans a unique club-inspired stay

The room features themed décor, memorabilia, and is designed to honour the rich heritage of Orlando Pirates, creating an immersive space for supporters in the heart of the Mother City

Supporters took to social media to share their excitement, calling the launch “beautiful” and expressing interest in booking stays — with even some banter from rival fans joining the conversation

Orlando Pirates have officially partnered with Marriott Bonvoy to bring a unique supporter experience to life — launching a club-themed hotel room at the Protea Hotel Cape Town Waterfront Breakwater Lodge. It’s bold, it’s black and white, and it’s 100% Bucs. This move strengthens the bond between the Soweto giants and their loyal fanbase in the Western Cape, celebrating football, culture, and legacy — all under one roof.

Orlando Pirates unveil a bold, black-and-white themed hotel room in Cape Town. Image: SABC Sport

Source: Facebook

A room like no other: The Pirates experience

The exclusive Orlando Pirates room is now open for bookings and promises fans a true taste of the Buccaneers spirit. From themed décor to curated memorabilia, it immerses guests in the history and heart of the club. This collaboration is part of a broader initiative by the club to bring supporters closer to the brand beyond the pitch.

A celebration of culture and legacy

Located in the heart of Cape Town’s iconic V&A Waterfront, the room offers more than a place to sleep — it’s a celebration of one of South Africa’s most storied clubs. Whether you’re in town for business or football, this is the perfect destination for Bucs faithful. As Orlando Pirates put it: “Step into the legacy.”

Striking local artwork brings the room to life

A standout feature of the Pirates-themed room is a graffiti-inspired mural by Cape Town artist Murray Cowan (aka Strange Harvest). The powerful artwork features a man mid-shout—symbolising the raw emotion of Pirates fans—with Table Mountain in the background and a soccer player in motion, blending the energy of the club with the spirit of Cape Town.

A striking mural by Cape Town artist Murray Cowan captures the roar of Bucs fans. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

Fans react to the Bucs hotel room

Here’s how fans responded online to the unveiling:

Unathi:

“Beautiful Orlando Pirates. Beautiful @CapeTownTourism.”

Nothing Radebe:

“This is beautiful.”

Patience Thomas:

“Can you bless me with a weekend stay? #OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways”

Mol:

“Wow!”

Themba:

“I’m booking my Kaizer Chiefs girlfriend in…”

From Leeds to Cape Town: Football icons immortalised

From the Radebe Suite at Elland Road honouring Lucas Radebe’s legacy at Leeds United to the Orlando Pirates-themed hotel room launched in Cape Town, football’s influence is no longer confined to the pitch. These curated spaces — one in England, one in South Africa — serve as living tributes to the power of football culture.

Where Radebe’s suite celebrates leadership and heritage in English football, the Pirates room immerses fans in the black-and-white pride of Soweto’s most iconic club. Both experiences reflect how clubs are preserving their stories in unique, physical spaces — whether it’s through memorabilia in a luxury box or fan-first hospitality by the oceanfront.

