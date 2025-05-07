Teko Modise made a bold fashion statement at the 2025 Metro FM Awards with a sequin-filled Afro Dandy-inspired tuxedo by Nala Privé.

The outfit was tailored by the Africa Fashion Institute, which also sponsored the red carpet, blending traditional African flair with modern style.

Modise’s appearance showcased his evolution from football legend to pop culture and fashion icon, reinforcing his influence beyond the pitch.

The South African football icon, Teko Modise turned heads at the 2025 Metro FM Awards at Mbombela Stadium with a fashion masterclass. When he's not scoring brand deals or dropping soccer insights, the former Mamelodi Sundowns star flaunts his killer style on Instagram.

Mamelodi Sundowns Legend Teko Modise Turns Heads with Afro Dandy Style at Metro FM Awards

Source: Instagram

Football meets fashion

Modise, a Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana legend is no stranger to the spotlight. But this time, it wasn’t for his silky passes or midfield dominance but for his bold, trendsetting style.

Wearing a statement tuxedo that married glamour and modern African flair, the retired star reminded fans he’s still very much part of the game — this time, the fashion game.

Styled by Nala Privé

Modise’s outfit was courtesy of Nala Privé, a premium in-house label from the Africa Fashion Institute. The brand also sponsored the red carpet, setting the tone for a night of high-end Afrocentric style.

His tuxedo, part of the Afro Dandy-inspired collection, shimmered with sequins and sophistication. Every detail, from the cropped waist to the dramatic hooded blazer, was tailored to perfection.

Dona brings the dandy look.

Nicknamed "Dona," Modise has carved a unique space in South African pop culture. Whether on the pitch or at a high-profile event, he knows how to own his moment.

This Metro FM appearance confirmed what fans already know — Modise doesn’t follow trends, he sets them.

A red carpet standout

While many dressed to impress, Modise stood out effortlessly. His ensemble blended heritage with haute couture, proving once again that footballers can lead in lifestyle and fashion.

It wasn’t just about the suit. It was about the presence — composed, confident, and dripping in style.

Teko Modise and Wiseman Zitha brought the heat to the black carpet at the 2025 Metro FM Awards in Mbombela. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

From Sundowns to style icon

As a club ambassador for Mamelodi Sundowns, Modise continues to inspire the next generation — on and off the pitch. His crossover into fashion reflects a growing trend among footballers to expand their brand identities.

Teko Modise’s Metro FM awards look praised

Eezzzy1:

"Our very own Pharrell Williams"

Phila:

"Looking elegant, General"

Khanyisa:

"The one and only Dona"

Zoo:

"Respect"

Sinaye:

"Clean bro"

Mikemorton:

"Stop it, so much sauce bro"

Mlu:

"Ah, fire bro"

