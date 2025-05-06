Several South African footballers, including Percy Tau and Itumeleng Khune, achieved millionaire status before turning 30 through lucrative contracts and transfers

Players like Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu boosted their wealth through brand endorsements and wise financial planning

Many of the featured footballers increased their earnings by securing contracts with clubs in Europe, Asia, and beyond, highlighting the global demand for South African talent

In South Africa, football is more than a sport – it is a path to fame, influence, and financial prosperity. A select group of players have not only dazzled fans with their talent but also secured millionaire status before turning 30.

Through international transfers, lucrative contracts, and smart endorsements, these athletes exemplify how early success can translate into long-term wealth.

South African Footballers Who Became Millionaires Before Turning 30

Source: Twitter

1. Percy Tau

Originating from Witbank, Percy Tau's rise from Mamelodi Sundowns to Europe’s top leagues illustrates determination and vision. His transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League marked a major financial milestone. Coupled with endorsement deals and shrewd investments, Tau reached millionaire status well before his 30th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South African Footballers Who Became Millionaires Before Turning 30

Source: Twitter

2. Itumeleng Khune

A household name at Kaizer Chiefs and a national icon with Bafana Bafana, Khune’s success extends far beyond the goalposts. His long-standing brand partnerships and disciplined financial planning have helped him amass considerable wealth while still in his twenties.

3. Keagan Dolly

Known for his creative flair and eye for goal, Dolly made headlines with his move to France’s Montpellier. His European salary, coupled with endorsement deals and business interests back home, ensured his place among the country's young millionaires.

4. Kamohelo Mokotjo

Having played for clubs in the Netherlands and England, Mokotjo built his fortune through consistent performances and sizeable contracts. Off the pitch, he has been equally strategic, building a financial portfolio that secured his millionaire status before 30.

South African Footballers Who Became Millionaires Before Turning 30

Source: Getty Images

5. Bongani Zungu

Zungu's rise from the PSL to clubs in Portugal, France, and Scotland has been as lucrative as it has been impressive. His earnings abroad, bolstered by sponsorships and savvy investments, cemented his place among South Africa’s wealthiest young footballers.

6. Thulani Serero

Serero made his mark internationally with Ajax Amsterdam after shining at Ajax Cape Town. His time in the Netherlands was not only fruitful on the field but also financially rewarding, ensuring his entry into the millionaire bracket in his twenties.

7. Lebohang Phiri

Phiri's consistency in the French top flight translated into more than just appearances – it brought financial growth. Endorsements and investment ventures supplemented his salary, helping him build significant wealth early in life.

South African Footballers Who Became Millionaires Before Turning 30

Source: Twitter

8. Thembinkosi Lorch

The Orlando Pirates winger became one of the PSL's most marketable stars thanks to his thrilling performances. His commercial appeal and endorsements helped him accumulate wealth rapidly, achieving millionaire status before turning 30.

9. Dino Ndlovu

Ndlovu’s journey from local football to leagues in China and Azerbaijan was as profitable as it was inspiring. His international contracts and personal business ventures ensured he secured financial freedom at a young age.

South African Footballers Who Became Millionaires Before Turning 30

Source: Instagram

10.Simphiwe Tshabalala

Forever immortalised for scoring the opening goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Tshabalala’s fame translated into long-term success. With strategic partnerships, endorsements, and investment moves, he was a millionaire before the age of 30. These footballers exemplify what is possible when talent meets vision. They are not only role models on the pitch but also off it – proving that wealth creation and smart planning can begin early in life. Their stories serve as motivation to aspiring athletes and young South Africans alike.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News