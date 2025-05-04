Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile has named former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup

The Namibian international snubbed Lionel Messi while naming his idol ahead of the prestigious club competition

The former Highlands Park striker state the reason why he modelled his professionalism on the Portuguese legend

Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile has snubbed Lionel Messi as he named Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model ahead of representing the Brazilians at the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Namibian international is rated as one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League, and he's edging closer to making history by becoming the all-time record goal scorer in the South African league.

The Pretoria giants are currently on a good run both in the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League, before they head to the FIFA Club World Cup in North America in June.

The Brazilians will face Egyptian giants Pyramids FC while they are currently on course to win the league for the eighth consecutive season.

Shalulile joined Sundowns in 2020 from Highlands Park and has scored 101 goals, providing 26 assists in 201 appearances for the club.

Shalulile names Ronaldo as his role model ahead of CWC

In an interview with FIFA.com, Shalulile explains why Ronaldo is his role model and why he models his professionalism on the Real Madrid legend.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has always been my role model—and he still is," Shalulile shared with FIFA.com.

"His relentless drive, his mindset, his discipline—everything from how he trains, eats, and carries himself—has had a big influence on my own journey, both physically and mentally."

At 31, Shalulile remains strongly ambitious, especially with him participating in his first-ever Club World Cup in North America. He sees it as a moment not just for personal glory but to proudly represent Namibia on one of football’s biggest global stages.

"As a striker, there’s never a moment of satisfaction. You always want more goals," he said.

"Even on rest days, something feels missing—I just want to score. That hunger never fades."

"Getting the chance to shine at the Club World Cup means everything. It’s a chance to make history—not just for myself, but for my country. To be remembered as that Namibian striker from Sundowns who scored on the world stage, that would be special."

Sundowns are part of the four clubs representing Africa at the Club World Cup in the United States of America, with all the teams being give huge amount of money ahead of the competition.

