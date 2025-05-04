Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has shared a new update about the availability of Lebo Mothiba for the Brazilians before the end of this season

The Bafana Bafana striker joined the Premier Soccer League giants on for free during the January transfer window but he's yet to make his official debut for the Pretoria giants

The former Lille OSC star still has a slim chance of making his debut for the Brazilians before the season comes to an end, especial in the Betway Premiership

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Miguel Cardoso comments on the chances of having Lebo Mothiba play for Mamelodi Sundowns before the end of the season

Miguel Cardoso has commented on the possibility of having Lebo Mothiba play for Mamelodi Sundowns before the end of the season.

The Bafana Bafana striker joined the Brazilians on a free transfer in the January transfer window after being without a club for months following his release from French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg at the end of last season.

The Pretoria giants are approaching the end of the season and are aiming to finish on a high by winning both the Betway Premiership title and the CAF Champions League.

Masandawana are taking every possible precaution to avoid injuries and suspensions in the coming weeks as Orlando Pirates continue to pressure them in the title race.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cardoso hopes Mothiba can play for Sundowns this season

According to iDiskiTimes, Cardoso is optimistic about finishing the 2024-25 season on a high and is looking into the possibility of including Mothiba in his squad before the season ends.

The Portuguese manager stated that the former Lille OSC striker has shown positive signs in training and can add significant quality to the team.

“I really hope so. Mothiba is a player of real quality, but he’s coming back from a lengthy spell out due to a serious injury and a long recovery process,” Cardoso told reporters.

“Since arriving, he’s had some minor setbacks—not related to the original injury—but more from getting his body back into full condition. It’s about muscle adaptation and ensuring everything responds properly again. We have to manage him like fragile glass, with care and patience, and we're committed to doing that. He’s not just a talented footballer—he’s an exceptional person, and we’re glad to have him here.

“I still believe he’ll be available before the season ends. Just yesterday, he joined a training session with the Diski team and played two 20-minute halves. That’s nearly 50 minutes without restriction. So the signs are positive, and we’re gradually increasing his workload to help him adapt.

“We’re being cautious, and so is he. There’s a bit of anxiety on both sides—we’re eager to see him back—but we know we have to be patient and take the right steps to get him ready to contribute again.”

Mamelodi Sundowns in the league would be a midweek fixture against Chippa United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Cardoso explains how Sundowns eliminated Al Ahly

Briefly News also reported that Cardoso explained how Sundowns managed to knock Al Ahly out of the CAF Champions League competition.

The former Nantes manager led the Brazilians to another Champions League final after defeating the Red Devils on an away goal rule.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News