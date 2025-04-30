Arthur Sales opened the scoring within eight minutes, signaling Sundowns' intent and control from the outset

Iqraam Rayners doubled the lead before the break, as Sundowns completely overwhelmed Richards Bay with attacking quality

Marcelo Allende’s second-half goal capped off a dominant 3-0 win, moving Sundowns 12 points clear at the top of the table

Mamelodi Sundowns took a commanding step towards yet another Betway Premiership title with a clinical 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Richards Bay on Wednesday evening at Loftus Versfeld.

The Brazilians wasted no time asserting themselves as Arthur Sales opened the scoring just eight minutes in. The Brazilian forward latched onto a well-timed pass from Teboho Mokoena before calmly slotting past Ian Otieno to register his fifth league goal of the campaign.

Relentless pressure pays off.

Richards Bay goalkeeper Otieno was kept extremely busy throughout the first half. He produced vital saves to deny both Tashreeq Matthews and Mokoena midway through the opening period, as Sundowns continued to pile on the pressure.

Their dominance was soon rewarded with a second goal. Matthews turned provider, swinging in a precise cross that was expertly turned home by Iqraam Rayners in the 28th minute. The striker moved into double digits for the season, underlining his value in front of goal.

Sundowns in total command

Miguel Cardoso’s charges dictated the tempo and allowed Richards Bay no room to breathe. The visitors struggled to gain any possession or create meaningful chances, with Denis Onyango largely untested in goal.

By half-time, the match looked all but over as Sundowns held a deserved 2-0 lead, firmly in control and showing all the signs of champions-elect.

Allende seals the win inthe are second half

Marcelo Allende killed the game as a contest in the second half with a composed finish that made it 3-0. The Chilean midfielder’s goal reflected the team’s control and class, as Masandawana stretched their lead at the top of the table.

12 points clear of Orlando Pirates

The victory saw Miguel Cardoso’s men move 12 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who lost 1-0 to Sekhukhune United on the same night — further reinforcing Sundowns' status as firm favourites to retain the title. With the team firing on all cylinders both locally and continentally, the win followed their heroic away-goal triumph over Egyptian giants Al Ahly, which secured a spot in the CAF Champions League final — a thrilling night that showcased Masandawana’s resilience and pedigree under pressure.

