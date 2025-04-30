A former FIFA referee has weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs’ controversial match against Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership over the weekend

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) claimed the Soweto giants were “robbed” due to an incorrect offside decision that led to Gallants' winning goal

The former Premier Soccer League referee emphasised that the match officials in charge of the match made the wrong call, costing Chiefs a fair decision

Former FIFA referee and VAR expert Victor Hlungwani has explained how Kaizer Chiefs were robbed during their 2-1 home defeat against Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium over the weekend.

The Glamour Boys took the lead through Glody Lilepo's beautiful strike after a wonderful solo run before hitting a curler from outside the box. Amakhosi were pegged back through goals from Matome Mathiane and Zimbabwean international Daniel Msendami.

It was the Soweto giants' 11th defeat in the Betway Premiership this season, and it saw them slip out of the top eight on the league table.

Hlungwani explains how Amakhosi were robbed in Marumo defeat

Hlungwani, while doing an analysis of Kaizer Chiefs' clash with Gallants on SABC Sport's program Soccerzone, claimed Bahlabane Ba Ntwa's second goal shouldn't have been given as there was an offside call in the build-up.

The second goal scored by Marumo Gallants was questionable as Phathutshedzo Nange, who was in an offside position, was interfering with play before Msendami's long-range free-kick strolled past Bruce Bvuma.

“You can clearly see Phathutshedzo Nange either going for a header or trying to play the ball,” said The Principal during his analysis on Soccerzone.

“The offside law is clear — it speaks about making an obvious action. In this case, Nange is clearly in an offside position when the ball is played. You can even see part of his leg beyond the last defender.

“Referees are trained to wait and judge whether the player is interfering with play or not. So let’s watch what he does — he jumps, and that movement is significant. That jump creates interference and distracts Bvuma, the goalkeeper.

“That’s an active involvement from an offside position, so the goal should’ve been ruled out. Unfortunately, the officials got this one wrong.”

What's next for Kaizer Chiefs in Betway Premiership?

Kaizer Chiefs are still in contention of finishing in the top eight, but it's more difficult now with a few games to go this season.

Nasreddine Nabi's side will face archrivals Orlando Pirates in the next two games. The first game will be the second leg of the Betway Premiership clash, while the second one will be in the Nedbank Cup final next weekend.

There are reports claiming this weekend's Soweto derby is under threat due to the poor condition of the FNB Stadium pitch.

Managing Director of Stadium Management South Africa, Bertie Grobbelaar, confirmed that the playing surface has failed to meet the required standards.

Five Kaizer Chiefs stars ruled out of Soweto derby

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs will be without five key players for their clash against Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

Some are out due to injuries while others are suspended from playing the tie due to yellow card accumulation.

